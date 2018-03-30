Kia Niro EV Gets Proper Debut In Korea, New Specs Released

This time around, the Niro EV had a more proper reveal. It was shown at the Busan Motor Show in South Korea where the press was actually on hand to capture the moment.

The first showing of the Niro EV was in front of a tiny gathering on Jeju Island and it went largely unnoticed by the press, but not by us.

In addition to the reveal of the production version of the pure electric crossover, Kia released some vital new information on this soon-to-be available electric CUV.

Like the Hyundai Kona EV, the electric Niro will be offered with two different battery capacities (only the bigger battery is expected to be offered in the U.S. though):

Range for the big battery is claimed to be 236 miles, while the smaller battery pack offers up some 149 miles per charge. The similar Hyundai Kona goes further per charge, but it’s slightly smaller.

As for newly released specs, we see the ability to charge on a 100 kW unit (at up to 80 kW, we believe) and a zero-to-60-time of 7.8 seconds with the bigger battery. Per kia:

Power is provided to the front wheels through a 150 kW (204 ps) motor, producing 395 Nm torque from a standstill, enabling the Niro EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 7.8 seconds. The battery pack is located low down in the body, beneath the trunk floor, giving the CUV a center of gravity more akin to that of a sedan or a hatchback, ensuring maximum stability – and driving enjoyment – on winding roads.

Equipped with a high-capacity 64 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack, the Niro EV will be able to drive more than 380 kilometers (236 miles) on a single charge with zero emissions. Plugged into a 100 kW fast charger, it takes 54 minutes to recharge the Niro EV’s battery to 80%. Buyers will also be to specify their Niro EV with an optional 39.2 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack, with a range of up to 240 kilometers (149 miles) from a single charge.*

Han-Woo Park, President and CEO of Kia Motors Corporation, commented:

“Following the Busan Motor Show, the Niro EV will go on sale in Korea during the second half of 2018, and will be introduced to other markets in due course.”

“The Niro EV will be Kia’s second globally-sold electric vehicle, following the immensely popular Soul EV. It demonstrates the progress Kia has made in delivering comfortable, practical and fun-to-drive vehicles that lead the way in zero-emissions driving.”

We expect to have more details on the European and U.S. launch schedules of the Kia Niro EV in the near future.

Kia claims to have received 5,000 orders for the Niro EV in Korea, where it will be sold first later this year.

Kia Motors has revealed its new Niro EV at the 2018 Busan International Motor Show today in Korea. With a range of 380 kilometers (236 miles)*, the all-electric Niro EV combines driving enjoyment with eye-catching design, and crossover utility with a zero-emissions powertrain.

In addition to the Niro EV, Kia Motors also unveiled two other vehicles at the Busan International Motor Show. The Kia SP Concept – first unveiled at the 2018 AutoExpo in India – makes its Korean debut, and hints at Kia’s future SUV design vision. The Kia Stinger GT Wide Body also makes its Korean debut, following its introduction at the 2017 SEMA show in Las Vegas in the USA.

Kia’s star of the Busan show, the Niro EV occupies a unique position in the market as an all-electric CUV (crossover utility vehicle). Intelligent packaging, high practicality, and a long-distance driving range mean the Niro EV offers fewer compromises than other electric vehicles. Buyers will also benefit from a range of EV-exclusive in-car technologies, new safety features, and stand-out exterior and interior design.

Han-Woo Park, President and CEO of Kia Motors Corporation, commented: “The Niro EV will be Kia’s second globally-sold electric vehicle, following the immensely popular Soul EV. It demonstrates the progress Kia has made in delivering comfortable, practical and fun-to-drive vehicles that lead the way in zero-emissions driving.”

Following the Busan Motor Show, the Niro EV will go on sale in Korea during the second half of 2018, and will be introduced to other markets in due course.

Futuristic design inspired by 2018 Niro EV Concept

Designed at Kia’s design centers in California, USA and Namyang, Korea, the Niro EV incorporates the practicality and appeal of a CUV in a sleek, aerodynamic body with subtly sculptured surfaces. The Niro EV demonstrates that, in seeking greater on-road efficiency, EV buyers need not sacrifice emotionally engaging design or crossover versatility. The Niro EV differentiates itself from the existing Niro Hybrid and Niro Plug-in Hybrid with a series of exclusive design features.

Taking inspiration from the Niro EV Concept unveiled at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the exterior of the Niro EV is based on a ‘Clean and High-tech’ design concept. Its futuristic and aerodynamic ‘tiger-nose’ grille features an integrated charging port, bearing a debossed Niro logo. Redesigned air intakes and new arrowhead-shaped LED daytime running lights combine with light blue trim highlights to make it stand out further.

In profile, the slim character line and tapered rear windows emphasize the car’s sleek profile, while allowing greater room for the Niro EV’s muscular wheel arches. The Niro EV rides on new five-spoke 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels with a diamond-cut two-tone finish, housing Kia’s regenerative braking system.

At the back, reshaped rear bumpers feature similar light blue highlights to those found at the front of the car, while new LED rear lights give the Niro EV its own light signature.

Modern interior with EV-specific technologies and crossover utility

Inside the Niro EV, the cabin combines a modern design with generous space and technologies that complement its zero-emissions powertrain. Revealed for the first time today, the interior of the Niro EV is differentiated from other Niro models with a range of new features and design elements. The dashboard features new light blue trim, echoing that of the exterior, while the design of the center console has been simplified to accommodate the car’s shift-by-wire drive selector – Kia’s first ‘dial’-style shift knob.

The Niro EV features a new mood lighting system, with subtle lighting illuminating both the center console and the shifter. Occupants can choose from six colors – white, gray, bronze, red, green, and blue. New high-gloss black and blue trim also lines the doors of the Niro EV, further enhancing the futuristic atmosphere of the cabin.

The Niro’s 7.0-inch touchscreen HMI (human-machine interface) remains at the center of the dashboard, but has been updated to offer a series of EV-specific features. The new infotainment system enables owners to locate nearby charging points and monitor the level of charge and range remaining from the battery pack. The instrument cluster – a 7.0-inch color-LCD display – is also unique to the Niro EV, enabling the driver to intuitively check driving and EV powertrain information on-the-move. The redesigned center console also creates more storage space at the base of the dashboard for smaller items – including a wireless smartphone charger. A lamp is integrated into the top of the dashboard, with a light displaying whether the battery pack is recharging or fully charged when plugged in. This enables owners to quickly see the car’s charging status at a glance from outside the car.

When the Niro was first launched in 2016, its new platform had been engineered to accommodate a variety of advanced powertrains. Now launched with a battery-electric powertrain, the Niro EV offers greater practicality and versatility by design than many other EVs.

Its 2,700-mm wheelbase ensures all occupants can enjoy generous legroom, while space and a sense of roominess is boosted by its crossover design. Its body is 1,805 mm wide and 1,560 mm tall, ensuring maximum head- and shoulder-room throughout the cabin. At 4,375 mm in length, it offers more cargo space – 451 liters (VDA) – than many other plug-in and electric vehicles.

380-kilometer driving range from next-generation all-electric powertrain

The Kia Niro EV has been designed to merge its sporty, crossover-inspired design with long-distance, zero-emissions driving ability and enjoyable performance. It achieves this with a next-generation electric vehicle powertrain, using new production technologies earmarked for Kia EVs.

Equipped with a high-capacity 64 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack, the Niro EV will be able to drive more than 380 kilometers (236 miles) on a single charge with zero emissions. Plugged into a 100 kW fast charger, it takes 54 minutes to recharge the Niro EV’s battery to 80%. Buyers will also be to specify their Niro EV with an optional 39.2 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack, with a range of up to 240 kilometers (149 miles) from a single charge.*

Power is provided to the front wheels through a 150 kW (204 ps) motor, producing 395 Nm torque from a standstill, enabling the Niro EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 7.8 seconds. The battery pack is located low down in the body, beneath the trunk floor, giving the CUV a center of gravity more akin to that of a sedan or a hatchback, ensuring maximum stability – and driving enjoyment – on winding roads.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Matching the next-generation nature of its powertrain, the Niro EV offers drivers a range of Kia’s ‘Advanced Driver Assistance Systems’, supporting drivers in various environments and driving scenarios to mitigate the risk of collisions.

Active safety systems available in the Niro EV include Forward Collision Warning with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Intelligent Stop & Go, and Lane Following Assist. Lane Following Assist is a ‘Level Two’ autonomous driving technology which tracks vehicles in front of the car in traffic, and detects road markings to keep the Niro EV in its lane on the highway. The system controls acceleration, braking and steering depending on the convoy of vehicles in front, using external sensors to maintain a safe distance. Lane Following Assist operates between 0 and 130 kph.

Korean debut for Kia SP Concept

First unveiled at the 2018 AutoExpo in New Delhi, India, the Kia SP Concept hints at the future design vision for Kia SUVs, and makes its debut today in Kia’s domestic Korean market. The SP Concept’s rugged style and wide, stable body are matched by its sporty lines, long hood, and highly technical details.

Its broad ‘face’ draws focus towards its new interpretation of Kia’s unique ‘tiger-nose’ grille, with a wide, horizontal line running around the base of the long hood, connecting the head lamps to the satin chrome grille. An additional lamp sits below the headlights, extending to the inside of the grill for a unique lighting signature. In profile, a single, sharp line extends from the hood to the trunk, paired with smooth, elegant body panels for a sporty appearance. Satin chrome trim extends across the rear of the car, merging with the rear LED combination lamps for a wide, stable appearance.

The interior of the SP Concept features a wide LCD infotainment system which extends from the center console across to the driver’s instrument binnacle. This high-tech appearance is matched by straight horizontal lines running across the dashboard, harmonizing with those of the exterior. Transparent materials are used throughout parts of the cabin, illuminated from behind with mood lighting for a cutting-edge, highly technological ambience.

From SEMA to Busan – the Stinger GT Wide Body

First unveiled at the 2017 Speciality Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, the Stinger GT Wide Body today makes its Korean debut at the Busan International Motor Show. Commissioned by Kia Motors America, the car – a reinterpretation of Kia’s fastback sports sedan – was created by the legendary West Coast Customs tuning workshop in California.

Taking inspiration from the racing GT cars of the 1970s, the Stinger GT Wide Body seamlessly blends large fenders with the Stinger’s narrow ‘Coke bottle’ waist. With suspension that has been lowered by 36 mm at the front and 31 mm at the rear, the Stinger GT Wide Body rides on 21-inch Keen forged wheels, wrapped with high-performance tires. A lightweight carbon fiber aero kit and rear diffuser keep the Stinger firmly planted at high speeds, while the quad-port exhausts tips proclaim that this is no typical sports car.

The exterior of the Stinger GT Wide Body is finished in layers of pearl blue metallic paint. Inside, the cabin features custom blue leather seat piping, a distinct hand-stitched gray leather dash panel, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, and a gloss black center console. The one-off piece of automotive art from West Coast Customs is the ultimate expression of the Kia Stinger’s high performance.

About the Busan Motor Show

The theme for the 2018 Busan International Motor Show is “Beyond Innovation, Into the Future,” under which Kia Motors is exhibiting its cars in BEXCO’s first exhibition hall. The 2,500m2 hall features a total of 22 Kia vehicles, including the Niro EV, SP Concept and Stinger GT Wide Body. Kia’s exhibition also includes the K9 Lounge, a display of the company’s merchandise and brand collection, a membership zone and an area celebrating Kia’s global involvement with sports, including football and tennis. Kia is also letting visitors get ‘hands-on’ with some of its latest cars and technologies, with a Niro EV autonomous driving simulator and Stinger virtual reality theater.