Take A Look At This Real Kia Niro EV Cutaway

35 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Time to reveal some guts! At least in the automotive sense.

If you like guts, seeing the insides, and knowing how stuff is really set up and works, this new, short Kia e-Niro video has got you covered. Unless you’re a doctor or in training in a related medical field, we truly hope that guts aren’t your thing, but perhaps you’re a hunter … who knows? Anyhow, when it comes to cars, and especially new EVs, it’s pretty sweet to be able to check out what’s inside.

This short video shows the insides of the upcoming 2019 Kia Niro EV, otherwise known as the e-Niro. It’s not made clear where this particular model is shown, but it’s obviously somewhere in Asia. We won’t be surprised if we see the same display at the LA Auto Show in a few short weeks. Be sure to watch the video beyond the first few seconds. It’s not just a glass side to the car that reveals its innards, but also a deeper look into the crossover’s hidden workings.

Check it out and share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Soda Power on YouTube:

[4K] Kia Niro EV inside disassembly / teardown