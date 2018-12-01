Kia Says 200-Mile Range Is “The New Floor” For Electric Cars
2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC 21
Last week at the LA Auto Show, Kia stunned us with a 2020 Soul featuring a 64-kWh battery pack.
Kia is making big moves in the EV market. Last week, the South Korean carmaker revealed the 2020 KIA Soul, packed with features and coming with the well-known upbeat looks, but also packing a 64-kWh battery. That makes the Soul join another model from the Kia range – the Niro EV – packing the same, rather large battery pack. And the automotive world took notice.
While the first few years of EV adoption were pretty much the wild west, right now, with more car manufacturers joining in on the festivities, some things are clearing up & becoming standard. Most notably, the perceived tipping point for many buyers – the 200-mile (320 kilometers) range. However, nobody (even us) expected KIA to fit the rather large battery pack to their more city driving focused, lease-oriented Soul EV. And this made for a rather interesting conversation to be had with the Korean carmaker.
Green Car Reports – a website dedicated to everything green – asked Kia why go big on the battery for both the Soul and the Niro. The less expensive 39-kWh battery could’ve delivered ample range in the Soul at a much cheaper price. The answer from Kia is somewhat surprising. It seems that more range is what existing Soul owners wanted.
“The plan all along was to maximize range, because that’s what our customers want,” said Steve Kosowski, the manager of long-range strategy and planning at Kia Motors America.
It was back in late 2015 when the carmaker decided to survey customers about what range would they like in their next vehicle. And however surprising, the idea was that most owners would like more range – even in their first and foremost, city cars. And the magical number proved to be the aforementioned sweet spot of 200 miles (320 kilometers).
“The median range was 208 miles,” said Kosowski. “So from this we learned that 200 miles is sort of a magical number.
However, this meant that the 39-kWh battery pack couldn’t meet the desired range. In turn, it was ruled out at that point in the vehicles’ development process. That meant that most customers wanted an increase in range. even if they are not going to use it in most scenarios. But, it meant that people are also using their usually reserved for the city electric vehicles to make occasional longer trips. Probably on the weekends, or during the holidays. And we can get behind that in a big way!
The 39-kwh pack couldn’t meet that, so it was ruled out at that point in the development process. “It was very telling, we got a lot of very valuable information from that survey,” said Kosowski. “One of the engineers asked, why do you want to carry all this weight around if you only use a portion of the battery most of the time; but I think the industry has shown, and consumers have shown, that 200 is the new floor.”
It seems KIA is directly listening to its customers and providing them with the exact thing they’ve wanted. And if they can produce both the Soul EV and Niro EV in substantial numbers, the carmaker will probably be able to offset the added cost per vehicle (batteries are, after all, expensive). In turn, KIA might put themselves on the map as several other carmakers (sans Tesla) are threading the EV waters lightly and producing low-range EVs that customers seemingly don’t wish for.
Whatever may be true, for most customers, the 200 miles (320 kilometers) range is perfect for 99% of driving situations. Pack that with more charging stations being brought online worldwide, and EVs like these, with substantial range, could take over the automotive world by storm in the next few years.
Source: Green Car Reports
Categories: Battery Tech, Kia
Leave a Reply
21 Comments on "Kia Says 200-Mile Range Is “The New Floor” For Electric Cars"
200 mile range is the new floor? Someone forgot to tell Nissan..
Or, Toyota, Honda and Mazda.
Or BMW.
Yeah, it’s not like there’s a 60kWh Leaf coming soon, or that we’ve talked about it repeatedly on this site.
The new BMW i3 has a range of 150, with the BMW suspension, and rust-proof high strength, light weight carbon fiber body and nice interior.
150 miles of range is 5X my daily driving needs.
And then there’s the REX option.
How much Buffer do you really need?
( 2019 BMW i3 and Tesla Model 3, now Consumer Reports: RECOMMENDED. )
Of course, Kia may likely be Consumer Reports Recommended too next year.
Looks like the physiology of the average driver seems to be they need a 10X buffer of their daily driving needs. Interesting. Even when you can charge from home, every night.
People generally are not contented with averages, it’s more theoretical than practical.
In other areas of our lives we don’t go with averages.
Eg. in our finances people would not settle for a job that pays their average use. if so it would be temporary
Our clothing. Who would not want to have the amount of clothes they use on average.
In a home people would want ample room, if they can afford it.
There are many areas of our lives where it would not be our norm to settle for average.
Power grids set up enough equipment for peek, not average.
It’s just like saying the strength of a chain is it’s weakest link. Similarly the strength of a car’s use is in its ability to serve in the emergencies (occasional longer trips) not averages.
That’s just how we are programmed. There is always the concern of that “peek” use
When EV’s reach the point where it can accommodate peoples peek or emergency use and price parity then the masses will come.
I think Kia is thinking along the right path. (Tesla has already figured that out)
And now there’s Turo to actually make this happen.
One car BEV family here(~20kWh real capacity) . Without the higher range even fairly modest road trips can be a pain. Line ups or broke down chargers can double or triple travel time.
Renting an ICE is an option, but the cost adds up and can quickly eat up BEV gas savings for a year.
I eagerly await the opportunity to upgrade to an affordable higher capacity battery.
No, it’s not about the buffer. The mentality is that I want to still use my BEV to take the monthly weekend trip. These trips often exceed even 200 miles (one way), but the longer the range, the fewer charging stops are needed along the way.
Until the CCS network is both prevalent along interstate routes AND has many plugs per charging station (that are well maintained!) 150 miles isn’t nearly enough. I say this as an i3 owner.
Yes and no. You can say < 200 miles is not an attractive EV, but then some manufacturer comes out with a sub-20k car that has < 100 range (cough… VW) and it will sell. I drove a 75 mile Leaf for 3 years, and it works for a daily commute car. I never considered it for long distance travel.
Absolutely right, “200 Miles as the new floor” is a useless dogma. In Europe in a lot of countries there are cities who want to switch their fleet to EVs. Almost every analysis tells them, that 80% of their fleet never drives more than 70 miles per day. So why buy something you don’t need for a higher price?
Had my 2013 Leaf for 5 years, almost to the day, and I did exactly what you described. Kia is promoting what they want us to buy from them, which is fine, as it’s what every company does. But there’s an enormous market for EVs used as a household’s 2nd or 3rd car that sees only local usage and is charged overnight in the garage. In the five years I had my first Leaf I never charged it anywhere but my garage. In the almost 9 months I’ve had my 2018 Leaf, I publicly charged it once, and that was more so I could say I did it than anything else.
I think the floor is 250 but the economics is 200 miles. I think geography makes a big difference. Winter in NY makes that 200 mile average about 140-160 in 32′ f, 0c with all your heat on, and 250 miles in summer.
It’s amazing how seriously Hyundai/Kia are taking EVs, instantly becoming the most relevant player in the non premium segment by far.
Second comment: The Real issue is speed of charge. I’d gladly buy 120 miles if i can charge in 5-10 min for another 120 miles. Unfortunately you can’t do this yet. I’m keen to not buy more range than needed, but will pay for fast charging capabilities. 50kwh CCS or even 70KWH VS 100kwh charging it’s all ideally too slow still today. Porsche’s 800V system VS Others 400V allows for high charge rates since you use lower Amps.
V x A = Watts. Using higher Voltage to drop your Amps to ge tthe same watts onto the pavement. It makes the battery heavier, but lowers the demand on the motors and electronics. RC cars are a prime example of the issues.
I would say there are multiple contributors to the desire for the larger battery. Larger batteries generally charge faster, so there are multiple “payoffs” to a larger battery when considering longer trips (fewer stops, and shorter stops due to higher charging rate). Also, for people without a home charger, it means fewer trips to a public charger. And I completely agree with the earlier comment – people don’t seek to meet their average wants or needs – they seek to have the best/most. On average, there are 1.2 people in my car, but I wouldn’t even consider a car with 1.2 seats or doors (or even 2 seats and doors). Every so often I take friends and family to dinner or somewhere, and insist on cars with at least 4 seats and 4 doors.
It’s all about that range, ’bout that range, ’bout that range.
I like what they did.
I disagree. I’d say 400 kms (250 miles) is the low sweet spot for now. Those dropping from diesels with 700 km+ ranges, or over 1,000 kms in the newer Audi’s with 90 litre tanks, would find 3 or more charges for the same range beyond frustrating – especially given the poor infrastructure right now. The I-Pace would not give enough range security, the Hyundai Kino would – the Audi e-Tron probably not.
200 miles is too low for safe, secure distance driving, especially in Europe.