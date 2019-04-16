Karma Debuts Beautiful Pininfarina Designed Electric Coupe

Aside from the Karma Revero GT (yes, it’s an updated variant of the Fisker Karma from 2016) which is a production vehicle going on sale soon, Karma Automotive has an interesting two-door concept debuting at the 2019 Auto Shanghai. The so-called Pininfarina GT is based on the Revero GT and, as its name suggests, has been designed by Pininfarina.

The official press release says this is the “first result of a partnership with Pininfarina, the iconic Italian design and engineering house,” which hints at potential future products developed in cooperation between the two companies. While the coupe has the exterior dimensions of the Revero GT, the overall appearance is sportier thanks to the shorter rear overhang and the long hood.

Designers at the Turin-based studio have created a completely new body and interior, which offer “an alternative design interpretation.” Nearly every exterior panel has a new shape and that’s especially true at the front. Gone there is the single large opening in the bumper which is replaced by two smaller aerodynamic openings. The lights have completely different shape and size, and are located at a slightly lower position compared to the production Revero GT.

Karma Automotive doesn’t mention technical details but says the concept “retained the fundamental engineering parameters” of the donor car. This makes us believe the two-door vehicle has the same powertrain as the Revero GT, which means there’s a BMW-sourced 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo engine, an onboard electric generator, and two electric motors for a combined output of 535 horsepower (399 kilowatts) and 550 pound-feet (746 lb-ft) of torque.

The Southern California-based manufacturer of electric cars is especially proud of the fact that usually “Pininfarina reserves the GT (Gran Turismo) designation for only its most exceptional in-house creations” and this project marks “the first time in its history that Pininfarina graced a collaborative project with its GT.”