In June, Close To 160,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Were Sold Globally
Global sales of plug-in electric cars not only increased rather quickly but are getting more and more interesting in model and manufacturer ranking.
In June, some 157,933 sales were noted/estimated, which is 58% more than one year ago (a third best result ever).
With 758,375 sales year-to-date (up 69%), the plug-in market now accounts for 1.6% of total volume. Time will tell whether 2 million and above 2% is possible this year.
As the BAIC EC-Series took some time off in June, the Nissan LEAF became the new best-selling plug-in model through the first six months of 2018.
However, 6,704 Nissan LEAFs are not enough to stop the Tesla Model 3 from taking the lead for June as Model 3 surged to 7,856 for the month.
The small differences between cars from #4 to #8 makes all scenarios possible in the race called the best of the rest (4rd place).
BAIC wasn’t able to match BYD and Tesla’s output in June, so two leaders emerged – BYD at 71,328 and Tesla at 70,684. Because the momentum of Model 3 favors Tesla, BYD will need to figure out how to produce and sell more if it wants to be the biggest plug-in brand in the world for another year.
- BYD: 16,278 (71,328 YTD)
- Tesla: 19,157 (70,684 YTD)
- BAIC: 9,664 (60,791 YTD)
The Top 20 table shows us which manufacturers are most serious in the plug-in market today:
Here’s a comparison of automotive groups:
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance – 11% share
- BYD – 9%
- Tesla – 9%
- BAIC – 8% share
- BMW Group – 8% share
- Volkswagen Group – 8% share
…and brand origins:
- China – 46%
- Germany- 18%
- U.S. – 14%
- Japan – 11%
- other – 11%
Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM
2 Comments on "In June, Close To 160,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Were Sold Globally"
It is good to see a global perspective. The US numbers are interesting, but the global numbers are just as important if not more so.
Definitely! That’s why we publish both, as well as sales reports from multiple countries. Thank you!