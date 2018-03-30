In June, Close To 160,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Were Sold Globally

8 H BY MARK KANE

Global sales of plug-in electric cars not only increased rather quickly but are getting more and more interesting in model and manufacturer ranking.

In June, some 157,933 sales were noted/estimated, which is 58% more than one year ago (a third best result ever).

See more our sales reports for June 2018 here.

With 758,375 sales year-to-date (up 69%), the plug-in market now accounts for 1.6% of total volume. Time will tell whether 2 million and above 2% is possible this year.

As the BAIC EC-Series took some time off in June, the Nissan LEAF became the new best-selling plug-in model through the first six months of 2018.

However, 6,704 Nissan LEAFs are not enough to stop the Tesla Model 3 from taking the lead for June as Model 3 surged to 7,856 for the month.

The small differences between cars from #4 to #8 makes all scenarios possible in the race called the best of the rest (4rd place).

BAIC wasn’t able to match BYD and Tesla’s output in June, so two leaders emerged – BYD at 71,328 and Tesla at 70,684. Because the momentum of Model 3 favors Tesla, BYD will need to figure out how to produce and sell more if it wants to be the biggest plug-in brand in the world for another year.

BYD: 16,278 (71,328 YTD)

Tesla: 19,157 (70,684 YTD)

BAIC: 9,664 (60,791 YTD)

The Top 20 table shows us which manufacturers are most serious in the plug-in market today:

Here’s a comparison of automotive groups:

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance – 11% share

BYD – 9%

Tesla – 9%

BAIC – 8% share

BMW Group – 8% share

Volkswagen Group – 8% share

…and brand origins:

China – 46%

Germany- 18%

U.S. – 14%

Japan – 11%

other – 11%

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM