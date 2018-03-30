  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. In June, Close To 160,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Were Sold Globally

In June, Close To 160,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Were Sold Globally

white Nissan Leaf hatchback

8 H BY MARK KANE 2

Global sales of plug-in electric cars not only increased rather quickly but are getting more and more interesting in model and manufacturer ranking.

In June, some 157,933 sales were noted/estimated, which is 58% more than one year ago (a third best result ever).

See more our sales reports for June 2018 here.

With 758,375 sales year-to-date (up 69%), the plug-in market now accounts for 1.6% of total volume. Time will tell whether 2 million and above 2% is possible this year.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales In June 2018 (data source: EV Sales Blog)

As the BAIC EC-Series took some time off in June, the Nissan LEAF became the new best-selling plug-in model through the first six months of 2018.

However, 6,704 Nissan LEAFs are not enough to stop the Tesla Model 3 from taking the lead for June as Model 3 surged to 7,856 for the month.

See Also
The Relentlessly Negative Tesla Smear Campaign Is Accelerating
TESLA UPDATE: July 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales Report Card
Tesla Model 3 Sales Rocket To New High In July, Sets Records

The small differences between cars from #4 to #8 makes all scenarios possible in the race called the best of the rest (4rd place).

World’s Top 10 Selling Plug-In Cars In June 2018 (data source: EV Sales Blog)

World’s Top 10 Selling Plug-In Cars In June 2018 (data source: EV Sales Blog)

BAIC wasn’t able to match BYD and Tesla’s output in June, so two leaders emerged – BYD at 71,328 and Tesla at 70,684. Because the momentum of Model 3 favors Tesla, BYD will need to figure out how to produce and sell more if it wants to be the biggest plug-in brand in the world for another year.

  • BYD: 16,278 (71,328 YTD)
  • Tesla: 19,157 (70,684 YTD)
  • BAIC: 9,664 (60,791 YTD)

World’s Top 10 Plug-In Car Manufacturers – June 2018 (data source: EV Sales Blog)

The Top 20 table shows us which manufacturers are most serious in the plug-in market today:

World’s Top 10 Plug-In Car Manufacturers – June 2018 (data source: EV Sales Blog)

Here’s a comparison of automotive groups:

  • Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance – 11% share
  • BYD – 9%
  • Tesla – 9%
  • BAIC – 8% share
  • BMW Group – 8% share
  • Volkswagen Group – 8% share

…and brand origins:

  • China – 46%
  • Germany- 18%
  • U.S. – 14%
  • Japan – 11%
  • other – 11%

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM

Categories: Sales

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "In June, Close To 160,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Were Sold Globally"

newest oldest most voted
TM21

It is good to see a global perspective. The US numbers are interesting, but the global numbers are just as important if not more so.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Steven Loveday

Definitely! That’s why we publish both, as well as sales reports from multiple countries. Thank you!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago