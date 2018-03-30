July 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales: What To Expect?

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Will July 2018 be the new breakout month for U.S. electric car sales?

July will mark the 34th month of consecutive year-over-year monthly sales gains for plug-in vehicles.

Every month InsideEVs tracks all the plug-in EV sales/deliveries for the United States by automaker and brand. To say that 2018 has been an interesting year would be a massive understatement. January came and put a bit of doubt into many of us, but then, things started to move in a more positive direction. In fact, three of the five best-selling months of all time for electric vehicles have all happened this year. July is sure to make make the list and incredibly likely to top it.

While June didn’t quite reach our estimates, it was still a solid month for the segment. We’ve found that the final month of each quarter tends to net stronger delivery numbers than the previous months, and June was able to prove that true, albeit marginally. Historically, June sales haven’t always exceeded that of May, and when they have, it hasn’t often been by some compelling margin. With that being said, this past June’s results shouldn’t have anyone discouraged. Looking forward, there’s little doubt that July deliveries could pass 30K on the month, which would be about double that of July 2017.

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

Thus far, an estimated 124,687 plug-in electric vehicles have been sold in the U.S. in 2018. We have six months to go and we anticipate each one will be a winner. Simply doubling the ~125K puts U.S. EV sales at 250K for 2018, but we all know it doesn’t work that way. September and December should easily knock it out of the park, with the other months achieving impressive numbers along the way. Are we finally at the point that we can confidently say 2018 will eclipse the 300K-mark?

Keep yourself tuned in and refreshing the pages during the coming days as we put the numbers to the dialogue. We will begin reporting sales tomorrow morning (August 1, 2018) and continue through the end of the week. For now, check out some questions to consider. Please submit more questions for July and we’ll make an effort to add them to the monthly report card answer them.

In the meantime, what are your estimates? Particular models … overall for the month … end-of-year numbers?

Questions entering July:

***InsideEVs’ journalist Wade Malone provided sales estimations and related analysis.