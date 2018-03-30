July 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales: What To Expect?
4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 32
Will July 2018 be the new breakout month for U.S. electric car sales?
July will mark the 34th month of consecutive year-over-year monthly sales gains for plug-in vehicles.
Every month InsideEVs tracks all the plug-in EV sales/deliveries for the United States by automaker and brand. To say that 2018 has been an interesting year would be a massive understatement. January came and put a bit of doubt into many of us, but then, things started to move in a more positive direction. In fact, three of the five best-selling months of all time for electric vehicles have all happened this year. July is sure to make make the list and incredibly likely to top it.
While June didn’t quite reach our estimates, it was still a solid month for the segment. We’ve found that the final month of each quarter tends to net stronger delivery numbers than the previous months, and June was able to prove that true, albeit marginally. Historically, June sales haven’t always exceeded that of May, and when they have, it hasn’t often been by some compelling margin. With that being said, this past June’s results shouldn’t have anyone discouraged. Looking forward, there’s little doubt that July deliveries could pass 30K on the month, which would be about double that of July 2017.
Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):
- March 2018 – 26,373
- December 2017 – 26,107
- June 2018 – 25,179
- December 2016 – 24,785
- May 2018 – 24,560
Thus far, an estimated 124,687 plug-in electric vehicles have been sold in the U.S. in 2018. We have six months to go and we anticipate each one will be a winner. Simply doubling the ~125K puts U.S. EV sales at 250K for 2018, but we all know it doesn’t work that way. September and December should easily knock it out of the park, with the other months achieving impressive numbers along the way. Are we finally at the point that we can confidently say 2018 will eclipse the 300K-mark?
Check Out: Contributor Josh Bryant’s 2018 yearly sales predictions here
Keep yourself tuned in and refreshing the pages during the coming days as we put the numbers to the dialogue. We will begin reporting sales tomorrow morning (August 1, 2018) and continue through the end of the week. For now, check out some questions to consider. Please submit more questions for July and we’ll make an effort to add them to the monthly report card answer them.
In the meantime, what are your estimates? Particular models … overall for the month … end-of-year numbers?
Questions entering July:
- How high will Tesla Model 3 U.S. sales soar above all others?
- Can Tesla maintain solid U.S. delivery numbers for the Model S and Model X, despite the growing Model 3 production ramp?
- Will Toyota Prius Prime deliveries jump back up after the unexpected drop in June?
- Can the Chevrolet Volt continue to shine and surpass the Chevrolet Bolt EV for overall sales on the year?
- The last four months have looked pretty promising for the 2018 Nissan LEAF. Will it get any better even though many people may be anticipating the upcoming 2019 model?
- Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid sales have really impressed, especially in the last two months. How many did Honda deliver in July?
***InsideEVs’ journalist Wade Malone provided sales estimations and related analysis.
Categories: Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Sales, Smart, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo
Leave a Reply
32 Comments on "July 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales: What To Expect?"
July 2018 will be the first month ever to exceed 30K cars thanks to Tesla Model 3. Many people believe TM3 will reach 15K level. I will be delighted to see anything higher than 10K for TM3.
Depends on how many of the July Model 3 units are in transit. My hunch is the Q2 results are tomorrow because Tesla is expecting very strong July deliveries, although not part of Q2, will make investors more settled because Q2 performance will likely be bad.
Given 11,xxx units were in transit during Q2, I expect maybe 20,000+ deliveries in July. Maybe I am being overly bullish, but honestly I put a range of 15,000 to 25,000 units. I have little confidence in how many, and I also don’t know how many of those went to Canada.
Tesla *always* reports the number for the last quarter a month later. Nothing out of the ordinary here.
Having said that, it’s indeed very likely that they will mention some positive July numbers for encouragement, just like they did for Q1/April…
Considering the current delivery troubles, I’m not sure we should count on the number of units in transit to have declined compared to end of June… Still, with something like 15,000 new units likely produced this month, deliveries should hopefully be around that level at least.
I also believe they will have about 20k deliveries of the Model 3 in July. I believe this for two reasons. First, they had over 11k in transit for delivery at the end of June. These are the “hold backs” to protect the $7500 tax credit until the end of 2018. Second, they likely sustained an average of 4k cars per week in manufacturing in July. Based on what I’ve seen, they are delivering cars quickly. I personally have had two VINs issued to me (I couldn’t take delivery on the first one on July 29th, so they issued me a second one for August 8th).
That likely equates with more than 20k for July.
At the beginning of July there were 10K M3s in transit. I believe 15K deliveries M3 and around 30K total is reasonable for July.
Agreed. The 10-11k Model III’s in transit are essentially booked. Since they changed the delivery protocol this month, I won’t be surprised if 15k is far too low. Model S and Model X should still be steady-state at this point. Now that the Performance version of the Model III is out along with dual motor, that unlocks some sleeper/deferred buyers.
I do hope they identify when the $35k Model III will start shipping. I am amazed that Tesla is not battery-constrained right now, like *every other manufacturer* is in passenger vehicles.
My understanding is that Panasonic has cranked up battery production of the cells for the Model 3 hence why there are now battery-constraints for Tesla.
Why would Model 3 be battery-constrained? Ramping battery cell production is not really a problem, if the demand is known sufficiently in advance — and Tesla did know it, thanks to the reservation process. They have been planning the current production rate for quite some time (targetting it for half a year ago in fact…); so no problem there.
On the other hand, there was some mention that Model S and X are battery-constrained… I’m guessing because they don’t want to further increase production of the “old” 18650 cell format, while presumably they want to switch these models to the newer 21700 format too at some point?
Another current IEVs article says the Model S and X won’t be refreshed for a full year. I expect Tesla to switch those models over to the 2170 Gigafactory cells whenever the refresh happens.
Let’s not forget that the Gigafactgory 1 bottleneck was with Tesla assembling the packs, not with Panasonic making the cells. Panasonic already has experience with manufacturing battery cells in high volume. Tesla is only just now learning the ins and outs of high volume manufacturing.
“I am amazed that Tesla is not battery-constrained right now, like *every other manufacturer* is in passenger vehicles.”
Why would you be amazed or even surprised? Tesla — and Panasonic — have spent several billion dollars ensuring a large and growing supply of battery cells for the Model 3. No other EV maker except BYD has done that. By comparison, Nissan’s AESC was only a token effort with the wrong partner.
Anything above 10,000 Model 3 deliveries will be reassuring for the segment. (Obviously these should soon rise to 15-20,000 a month).
~20K Model 3s per month number depends on US deliveries vs the rest of world. There may never be 20K per month in the US, but clearly there is incentive to do so for 2H2018 to leverage the tax credit.
Will be interesting to see how the play it.
Unless they change plans again, international deliveries won’t start before 2019; and Canada is a fairly limited market — so almost all 2019 production should be going to the US. Since they are very confident that they can get beyond 5,000 units per week sustained rate in the next few months, 20,000 US deliveries per month some time this year is pretty much a given I’d say.
Tesla will sell more EVs in the US in July than all other automakers combined.
15k TM3 deliveries, 17.5k total Tesla deliveries.
15k deliveries of all other EV/PHEV.
I think the Model 3 is outselling a lot of gassers too.
When the Volt sold 3,000 in a single month it outsold almost half of the car models sold in the US, if memory serves. 6,000 per month is probably in the second quintile.
Everything in it’s class.
Total Tesla deliveries in the US in July 2018 (S+X+3):
probably more than 15,000
Lots of comments about Model 3, however there are more EV manufacturers than just Telsa out there. Looking forward to seeing the rest of the numbers.
Would like to see worldwide numbers from InsideEVs, not just U.S. monthlies. There is more activity outside of the U.S. in EV sales.
There are, but nearly all the growth is Tesla right now. Every other automaker will be fighting over the scraps until they get serious.
I like non-Tesla EVs, but saw this coming last couple years. Manufacturers saw it too which is why some revamped EV plans, but takes a few years to implement those.
I don’t think others are fighting over scraps.
The big dogs have been playing with EVs to build knowledge, experience (build and service), cost models, etc while raking in record profits with traditional vehicles, all the while waiting for battery costs to come down and market acceptance of EVs to rise.
I’m sure they have always planned to react once those two conditions become favourable before jumping in with both feet. Tesla has been helping to show them the way but I’m sure everything is going according to their plans.
The smaller manufacturers (like Mazda, Subaru, etc) who don’t have the R&D budget must be getting quite worried though and scrambling to sort out some partnership to help them survive the transition.
Then they will enjoy playing catch up. Not a great position to be in. I think VW group is probably the best situated, GM and BMW next, maybe MB. Any time you have a major tech shift like this you get changes in who the major players are. Ask Sony how their TV business is doing. Compare to the end of the CRT era.
I would think that GM having built and sold 200k+ electric cars would be in a better place development-wise than VW. How many electric cars has VW delivered? That is a question not an insult aimed at VW.
They might be, it is hard to say. VW is more vocal about their designs and R&D spending, so maybe that is why. I am split if I wanted to put those two together or not. We should be seeing what GM is releasing very soon. They are supposed to have a new BEV by the end of the year but it has been all quiet, they must be being incredibly secretive. Usually you would see prototypes driving around by now.
However, I do not doubt VW’s EV onslaught is coming. GMs pace has actually slowed dramatically, which is a bit concerning, although likely due to changing plans on what they are releasing going forward. I also give GM credit for autonomous driving and ride sharing.
Volkswagen has invested billions ensuring a large supply of EV batteries over the next few years. GM… not so much. And GM farmed out the entire powertrain for the Bolt EV to LG Electronics/ LG chem, so that pretty clearly shows their reluctance to jump into large-scale plug-in EV manufacturing.
Yeah, I think it’s going to be VW who challenges Tesla for the lead in EV sales in the coming years, not GM.
‘Then they will enjoy playing catch up. Not a great position to be in.’
The VW Group with a vast array of global brands and presence worldwide is in a position to dominate the EV market over the next 15 years.
The BEV market is still a relatively small market producing little to no profits for any manufacturer. Until Tesla discloses their capital raising strategy to establish two new foreign plants, I remain skeptical.
Unlike US customers, the Chinese will buy primarily from Chinese manufacturers.
China is THE MARKET – Who do you think will be building BEVs in China 1st (BMW, VW Group, or Tesla)?
GM should be on your list too.
However, I still think Tesla will be on the early side there. BMW iX3 isn’t supposed to start production until similar time frame as Model Y in China (2020). Maybe Model
If Tesla was just slapping together a car with off the shelf parts, what you are talking about would be relevant. The Model 3 has been dissembled by more than one engineering firm and has been found to be at the bleeding edge of just about all the EV systems in the car.
My guess is July will be a great month for plug-in EVs, with Tesla leading the charge.
I expect 11k in transit from June + (4k M3 per week + 500 S + 500 X)*3.5 = 28.5k – 4k in transit this time = 24k in July
Tesla Model Has already Blown everyone Away , and will continue to keep on Blowing everyone away for a long time to come! …….Guaranteed*
“Hey, if you want me to take a dump in a box and mark it guaranteed, I will. I got spare time.” – Tommy Boy