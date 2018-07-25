7 H BY WADE MALONE

Chevy began 2019 Bolt production late last month, and the refreshed 2019 Volt is expected to arrive by September.

Unfortunately, due to General Motors’ recent decision to withhold monthly sales reports in favor of a Tesla-like quarterly reporting system, the following numbers are estimates.

InsideEVs considers this information important to our readers and a testament to what we’ve been doing for some time. So, we have attempted to provide you with our best estimates. Our numbers are primarily based upon daily inventory tracking, as well as accounts from buyers, dealers and other sources.

Between March and June, the Chevy Volt has consistently edged out the Bolt EV in sales. Bolt inventories were weak all last quarter as GM has prioritized exports of the popular electric vehicle, particularly to South Korea.

This trend continued last month. For July, we estimate 1,175 Bolt deliveries and 1,475 Volt deliveries.

Volt sales are essentially flat over July 2017. Bolt sales in July were on par with the 2nd quarter. However, we are finally seeing some improvement in Bolt inventories. By the final days of July, average 2018 Bolt inventories had climbed ~300 units since late June.

2019 Volt and Bolt EV Production

We expect Bolt sales to increase month over month from now until the end of the year. By late Q3, most Bolt EV production should be headed to U.S. Chevy dealers. Partially, to prepare for the year-end EV sales rush. But also because GM is expected to hit 200k U.S. Plug-In sales in Q4 2018. Not coincidentally, Bolt EV production will be increased 20% in Q4. According to GM:

U.S. and global demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV has been very strong in 2018, with global sales estimated to be up more than 35 percent year over year in the second quarter and up more than 40 percent in the first half. In response, GM is increasing fourth quarter production by more than 20 percent compared to the average of the first three quarters.

The 2019 Volt should also make a strong showing for the second half of the year. The Volt will receive several major improvements for its mid-cycle refresh. Optional 7.2 kW charging and power driver seats just to name a few. This should help the car stay competitive with the Prius Prime and Honda Clarity PHEV.

CHEVY VOLT