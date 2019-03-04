Jaguar I-PACE Is Awarded UK Car Of The Year 2019

56 M BY MARK KANE

But pistons as a trophy?

The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE received another award – this time from its home market. The I-PACE was named UK Car Of The Year 2019 by a panel of 29 top UK automotive journalists, beating over 80 new models.

“UK Car of the Year judges praised the I-PACE for being ‘miles ahead of the premium EV pack, designed and engineered without compromise for an electric future, unlike big-name rivals still to launch.’ According to other judges the I-PACE ‘gives executives good reason to switch to electric mobility, packaging a long-range battery and powerful drivetrain into a sporty SUV body. It’s an electric car that appeals to both head and heart.’”

In total, I-PACE already got 55 major global awards, including German Car of the Year, Norwegian Car of the Year and China Green Car of the Year and has chance for World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, World Green Car of the Year and European Car of the Year. The European title to be announced today.

“Since its launch, the I-PACE has been winning awards around the world, having been named Car of the Year by the top automotive experts in Norway, Germany, Scotland and Switzerland. Designed and engineered in Britain, I-PACE has picked up a total of 55 awards to-date, including Sunday Times Car of the Year, Auto Express Car of the Year, T3’s ‘Best Car’, Stuff’s ‘Best Car’ and Top Gear Magazine’s Electric Vehicle of the Year. It is also on the shortlist for World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car of the Year. The Jaguar I-PACE’s next shot at glory comes with the European Car of the Year Awards, when the winner is announced on March 4th, the eve of the Geneva Motor Show. The I-PACE is on the final shortlist of seven cars vying for the title.”

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK MD, said:

“This latest major award for I-PACE is something we can all be extremely proud of. This car was conceived, designed and engineered in Britain, so to have a selection of the nation’s leading automotive journalists vote it as the overall UK Car of the Year against some stiff competition is a special moment for us. What’s more, I-PACE has been a global sensation, picking up awards in 15 different countries; the British reputation for excellence in innovation and engineering is certainly alive and well.”

John Challen, Director of UK Car of the Year Awards, said: