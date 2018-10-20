Formula E: Jaguar I-Pace E Trophy Challenge Video

  1. Home
I-Pace is ready to hit the track.

Video description:

Jaguar presents the world’s first ever all-electric production car-based racing series, the I-Pace E Trophy Challenge, it will be held on Formula-E street circuits featuring 20 identical cars, showcasing the skill of the driver.

Cypress

With I-Pace’s off-road capability, they should make this a rally series.

3 hours ago