Formula E: Jaguar I-Pace E Trophy Challenge Video
I-Pace is ready to hit the track.
Video description:
Jaguar presents the world’s first ever all-electric production car-based racing series, the I-Pace E Trophy Challenge, it will be held on Formula-E street circuits featuring 20 identical cars, showcasing the skill of the driver.
With I-Pace’s off-road capability, they should make this a rally series.