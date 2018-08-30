  1. Home
Jaguar I-Pace Deliveries Exceed 200 In Netherlands In October

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

BY MARK KANE

Almost at the level of the Tesla Model S.

Jaguar is finally increasing the deliveries of the Jaguar I-PACE the to Netherlands where the importer waits for 3,500 units in 2018.

In October, some 209 were registered, which is the highest batch so far (the total number now stands at 268). The volume of deliveries also increased in Norway where 441 were registered.

Interesting is that I-PACE now accounts for 85% of Jaguar sales in the Netherlands, and with two months to go for the year, it could enable the British brand to achieve its biggest gain in the Netherlands in years.

Netherlands
For comparison, Tesla delivered 348 EVs (257 Model S and 91 Model X), while Nissan LEAF registrations hit 360!

Source: RAI Vereniging

Categories: Jaguar, Sales

Tags: , , , , ,

5 Comments on "Jaguar I-Pace Deliveries Exceed 200 In Netherlands In October"

Taylor Marks

85% of Jaguar’s sales in the Netherlands are BEVs! That’s crazy! Now I’m curious – what’s the breakdown for other manufacturers in the country?

44 minutes ago
HvI

37% of Nissan’s sales are Leafs in 2018.

27 minutes ago
HvI

Correction, 37% in October. 18% in 2018.

23 minutes ago
John Doe

Jaguar is a tiny tiny brand in car sales (volume).
The normal sales numbers equal some weird and/or exotic brands.
Still, it must be cool for Jaguar to see their global number of cars more then double all because of one single model.

5 minutes ago