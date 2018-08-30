Jaguar I-Pace Deliveries Exceed 200 In Netherlands In October
Almost at the level of the Tesla Model S.
Jaguar is finally increasing the deliveries of the Jaguar I-PACE the to Netherlands where the importer waits for 3,500 units in 2018.
In October, some 209 were registered, which is the highest batch so far (the total number now stands at 268). The volume of deliveries also increased in Norway where 441 were registered.
Interesting is that I-PACE now accounts for 85% of Jaguar sales in the Netherlands, and with two months to go for the year, it could enable the British brand to achieve its biggest gain in the Netherlands in years.
For comparison, Tesla delivered 348 EVs (257 Model S and 91 Model X), while Nissan LEAF registrations hit 360!
#iPace made up over 85% of #Jaguar's registrations in The Netherlands in October according to RAI data.
209 (268 YTD) of the 244 Jaguar's registered there we #plugin electric I-Pace models.
91 #Tesla Model X were registered in the same month
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) November 6, 2018
Source: RAI Vereniging
85% of Jaguar’s sales in the Netherlands are BEVs! That’s crazy! Now I’m curious – what’s the breakdown for other manufacturers in the country?
37% of Nissan’s sales are Leafs in 2018.
Correction, 37% in October. 18% in 2018.
Jaguar is a tiny tiny brand in car sales (volume).
The normal sales numbers equal some weird and/or exotic brands.
Still, it must be cool for Jaguar to see their global number of cars more then double all because of one single model.
Follow @ I-pace registration tracker: https://app.powerbi.com/view?r=eyJrIjoiOWE4NmIyMTItYzhkMi00NWUzLTk2ZmMtYzAxMjMwMDJjMmRlIiwidCI6ImNhYmQyZWMyLTY4ZTctNDZkNS1hYjA2LTM0MGIyMTJhZDBjMiIsImMiOjh9