IIHS: New Tesla Model 3 Reflector Headlights Improve Car’s Safety

56 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Tiny tweaks improve safety.

No car is safe at night if you can’t see the road that lies ahead. Yet, few safety agencies test headlights. One exception is the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety).

According to the IIHS, any Tesla Model 3 built after June 2018 has a “good” rating for standard LED reflector headlights. Meanwhile, those built before June 2018 only were rated “acceptable.”

The IIHS has yet to release full test results for the Model 3. However, this “good” headlight rating opens the door for a higher overall score. We expect the full results to be released soon, but the IIHS seems content to tease for now. Fortunately, we already know the Model 3 is safe, so says the NHTSA.

