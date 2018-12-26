IIHS: New Tesla Model 3 Reflector Headlights Improve Car’s Safety

  1. Home
BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Tiny tweaks improve safety.

No car is safe at night if you can’t see the road that lies ahead. Yet, few safety agencies test headlights. One exception is the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety).

According to the IIHS, any Tesla Model 3 built after June 2018 has a “good” rating for standard LED reflector headlights. Meanwhile, those built before June 2018 only were rated “acceptable.”

The IIHS has yet to release full test results for the Model 3. However, this “good” headlight rating opens the door for a higher overall score. We expect the full results to be released soon, but the IIHS seems content to tease for now. Fortunately, we already know the Model 3 is safe, so says the NHTSA.

See more on initial IIHS tests of the Model 3 here.

4 Comments

Devin

That person needs to brush off their car!

52 minutes ago
Taylor Marks

I wonder if brushing off the car will mess with the paint at all… I’ve heard that Tesla uses a softer paint than other manufacturers…

Fortunately my car gets garaged at night and we haven’t had any meaningful snowfall during the days yet… no snow in the 10 day forecast yet, either.

30 minutes ago
John Doe

Do they offer some kind of active LED headlights as an option?
That is surpricingly good. Tested BMW, Mercedes and Opel LED Matrix type headlights. The lazer version BMW use is super bright as well.

24 minutes ago
Milfan

Constant improvement. Thats the best part of Tesla. Keep improving.

42 seconds ago