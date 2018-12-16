Hyundai Kona Electric Is Next Best Thing To Expensive Teslas: Video
The small crossover from the South Korean carmaker certainly has a lot going for itself.
Clearly, Tesla is still not ready to give you that $35,000 entry-level electric car. In turn, that means that some of the already available electric cars in that price range, ones that tick all the boxes, might eat away at Tesla’s sales – even if just for a little bit. One of those, the 2019 Hyundai Kona, is considered by many as one of the best “next best things” to the more expensive Tesla models.
The Hyundai Kona makes for a perfect choice for your next electric vehicle. With a starting price of $36,450 – which can, if we subtract the $7,500 federal tax credit could come to a mere $28,950 for a fully battery powered vehicle. Then, there are the various state incentives that can reduce that number even more. If you live in California, for example, you could be looking at an overall starting price of just $26,450. In turn, there’s not a lot of electric cars on the market that can beat its value for money
The Hyundai Kona electric is powered by a single electric motor powering the front wheels, delivering 201 horsepower and 290lb-ft (393Nm) of torque. In turn, the Kona will be able to sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in around 7.5 seconds. However, it’s the range that really makes a difference with the Kona: thanks to its 64 kWh battery, it will come with an EPA estimated range of 258 miles (415 kilometers). In comparison, the entry-level Tesla Model 3 comes with a similar EPA estimated range of 260 miles (418 kilometers). On the other hand, a more comparable (model and size wise) Jaguar I-Pace, comes with an EPA estimated range of 234 miles (376 kilometers) – but with a starting price tag of $69,500 – way more than the Hyundai Kona electric, by all means.
No wonder that many are calling the Hyundai Kona the next best thing to the more expensive Teslas. The video below gives us a detailed look at the entry-level electric crossover from the South Korean carmaker. It dives into the design details, shows us its several performance aspects and gives us an in-depth view of the various features of the Kona in general. In turn, this provides a lot of backing towards labeling Kona as the next best thing since to the Tesla.
Sales start in early 2019, and we have no doubt we’ll be seeing the Kona in large quantities over the next couple of months. Furthermore, Hyundai is not over the tax credit limit, so the limitations that Tesla will face are still yet to be experienced by this carmaker. Overall, all the positive aspects, the tax credit and the rather impressive bang for buck aspect, will probably make the Hyundai Kona electric one of the highest selling EVs in the next year.
10 Comments on "Hyundai Kona Electric Is Next Best Thing To Expensive Teslas: Video"
Basically you get what you pay for.
Kona EV has excellent range at an affordable price for an EV but compares poorly to its Kona petrol cousin. It is small, plain and has no “EV grin”. Hyundai made this car all about efficiency and that’s it.
If you want a performance vehicle that turns heads and hearts then don’t get the Kona.
It is not exactly a econobox I have been waiting for. It is still too expensive.
I’m really interested in the eNiro, so looking forward to that announcement. The TM3 is far too plain and bland for me and I’d miss the hatchback function.
It is really plain looking for a $46000-$70000 car
There really is some kind of sickness on IEVs, that makes people compare any car of any class or price to a Tesla… You will not see a car with that specs and price from Tesla for a long long time, so please stop that. There are so many EVs out there, that are way better to compare.
An objective journalist would never ever start an article about the Kona with “Clearly, Tesla is still not ready to give you that $35,000 entry-level electric car”. Thats like when you would introduce a new colleague at work with the words: “A better type of worker is not available right now, so yeah, instead here is Mike”.
You write so often, that you want to be an objective EV-blog, but then you write stuff like that.
It depends on why you are buying the Tesla. This Kona EV has same range as Model 3 Mid Range, but starts about $10,000 cheaper. If buying Model 3 for range then this competes. EVs have a new spec that didn’t matter for gas vehicles.
I agree, they are generally different class vehicles, but depends on why the person is buying.
Tesla gets mentioned because even Civic owners trade in their car for a Tesla
“Sales start in early 2019”
Does early 2019 means December 2019. Hyundai is expert in delaying EVs by even a year.
“Clearly, Tesla is still not ready to give you that $35,000 entry-level electric car.”
Tesla will launch $35,000 car, but 1st they would like to sell expensive trims when $7,500 fed rebate is available.
“we’ll be seeing the Kona in large quantities over the next couple of months. ”
99 will be the largest qty that you are going to see and we have already seen that with Ioniq EV.
Tesla is the only automaker to have sold more than 10,000 units / month; 100,000 units / year and no other automaker has come even close.
I am happy that you did not call Kona EV a Tesla killer. Its just another compliance car.
No doubt it will sell very well.
“Sales start in early 2019, and we have no doubt we’ll be seeing the Kona in large quantities over the next couple of months.“
Why do you have no doubts? What’s different about the Kona from the Ioniq? By your own data, there have been 750 cumulative Ioniqs sold in the US over the last two years. Is that considered large quantities? Coming from California, I’ve only seen one Ioniq Electric.
I *want* to see the Kona Electric sold in high volumes here. I just have no evidence that’ll happen…