Hyundai Kona Electric Compared To Kia Niro EV: Video

BY DOMENICK YONEY

Which is right for you?

Hyundai is leading the affordable crossover charge with its Kona Electric. But, very closely on its battery-powered heels is the Kia Niro EV, a slightly larger vehicle but built on the same platform as the Hyundai. If you’re in the market for a compact crossover SUV, you now have a couple of pretty decent choices from two Korean companies. So, which do you choose?

The Kia may be slightly larger, but does that make it automatically better? The Hyundai might be a little more efficient and able to eke out more range than its corporately-connected competitor, so is it the best choice? Then there are the looks. The exterior styling and the interior layout of the two are somewhat differentiated. What we need here is a side-by-side comparison.

Lucky for us, then, that electric vehicle YouTuber extraordinaire, Bjorn Nyland, has scored an example of each and placed them adjacent each other in a parking garage somewhere in Seoul, South Korea. Busily making his way back and forth between the two, he examines them both inside and out, allowing us to make up our minds about which is best.

There are some interesting differences. The charging port on the front of the Kona Electric is nicely illuminated, while on the Kia Niro EV, owners may be forced to pull out their phone flashlights for guidance. Similarly, the Kona has superior illumination in the parts of the cabin. Also, inside the passenger compartments, the consoles are laid out in a completely different fashion.

After all is said and done, though, the Kona Electric is the better choice. Oops, we mean the Kia Niro EV . Ok, well, clearly we can’t answer this question for you. Perhaps it’s best if you just whip up a batch of popcorn and check out the video above and make up your own mind. When you do, let us know in Comments what element helped you reach that final conclusion. Enjoy!

Source: YouTube