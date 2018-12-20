Hyundai Kona Electric Sales Soar Past 10,000 In South Korea
Almost 3,000 in November alone in South Korea is a strong sign.
Awaiting the global sales results of the Hyundai Kona Electric, we take a look at the South Korean market, which in November brings us a new record of Kona Electric sales.
As it turns out, some 2,906 Kona Electric were sold (over 400 more than in October), which translates to more than 10,000 total sold since its introduction in May.
The sales increase in South Korea encourages us that on the global level Hyundai will set a new record, hopefully beyond 5,000 per month.
The Kona Electric accounted for more than half of total Kona sales (5,558) and 4.5% of total Hyundai car sales for the month of November in South Korea.
Come on Hyundai/Kia. Be ruthless like Samsung and increase production and bring in more EV models. EVs are your best chance to beat the companies like GM, Toyota, Honda and Ford.
Hyundai is able to sell compact SUV like Kona EV at a higher price higher than performance ICE model Stinger. EVs provide the chance to raise the brand value for companies who are struggling to go up market their ICE models.
After South Korean subsidies, KonaEV costs about half of Stinger. In absence of Bolt (sold out in Korea), there’s really no alternative other than Kona. I wouldn’t be surprised if they sell out all of them in Korea alone.