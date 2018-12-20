Hyundai Kona Electric Sales Soar Past 10,000 In South Korea

56 M BY MARK KANE

Almost 3,000 in November alone in South Korea is a strong sign.

Awaiting the global sales results of the Hyundai Kona Electric, we take a look at the South Korean market, which in November brings us a new record of Kona Electric sales.

As it turns out, some 2,906 Kona Electric were sold (over 400 more than in October), which translates to more than 10,000 total sold since its introduction in May.

The sales increase in South Korea encourages us that on the global level Hyundai will set a new record, hopefully beyond 5,000 per month.

The Kona Electric accounted for more than half of total Kona sales (5,558) and 4.5% of total Hyundai car sales for the month of November in South Korea.

Hyundai Kona Electric sales – November 2018