This Is How Bold Daimler’s Electric Truck / Bus Vision Actually Is

BY MARK KANE

Daimler has a bold vision of electrification of its entire commercial vehicle portfolio – all of the truck and bus models of all brands around the world will be electrified.

The foundation for the switch is the belief that electric vehicles will be the most economical and environmental solution in the future.

The turn towards EVs began several years ago with several pilot projects that now spread to various brands and models. All of those vehicles were developed and are tested with series production in the next few years in mind.

The electrification will cover major markets and step by step is expected to expand to new models and brands.

To keep costs under control, Daimler intends to develop global electric vehicle toolkit under its E-Mobility Group, so that all of the brands will be able to simply use the general powertrain components in their specific products.

One of the recent announcements was the Freightliner eCascadia and Freightliner eM2 and we believe those will share technology from the Mercedes-Benz eActros.

A major task for the broad electrification approach will be development of all the surrounding services, including depot and on-the-road charging (using CCS Combo fast chargers):

In the case of Freightliner, series production will begin in 2021. That will be the case for the Mercedes-Benz eActros too.

In the hands of Daimler is the Fuso brand too, which is testing the small electric truck eCanter. Separately, Daimler is introducing electric buses Mercedes-Benz eCitaro and an electric school bus Thomas Built Buses Jouley.

Time will tell whether sales of electric vehicles will increase quickly. We wonder how Daimler’s approach corresponds to Tesla Semi – when Tesla entered the EV market with Roadster or Model S, there was no competitive product. The advantage over other companies in the case of the Model 3 is now not that big, but it’s still significant.

The heavy duty segment could be tough nut to crack and if Tesla has a chance here at all it will need to act quickly.