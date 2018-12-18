Guide To Buying A Tesla Model 3

5 H BY MARK KANE

What to know before you buy.

Andy Slye shared thoughts and advice on buying a Tesla Model 3 after six months of owning one.

Slye considers the Model 3 a fantastic car, the best he’s ever driven, but before you decide it’s good to watch the guide and check out whether it’s the car for you or which version will be best suited to your needs.

“This is my complete guide to buying & owning a Tesla Model 3. By the time you finish watching you should know exactly what the Model 3 is all about, if it’s a good fit for you, how to order & design yours Model 3, and how to prepare for ownership.”

The Model 3 is one of the best-selling cars in the U.S. and there are reasons for that:

long-range of up to around 260 miles or 310 miles depending on the version

great performances

all-wheel drive option

one of the most affordable long-range electric car (from $46,000 + $1,200 D&H)

high safety (5 stars from NHTSA)

can use Supercharging network

over-the-air software updates

modern design (exterior and interior)

15” center touch screen to control the car

Autopilot assist system

and more…

