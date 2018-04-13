See How Goodyear’s New EV Tire Is Designed To Handle Mounds Of Torque

APR 13 2018 BY MARK KANE

Goodyear is showing off a new, EV specialized prototype tire – Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance with Electric Drive Technology.

It’s designed for electric cars that are heavier and experience high torque surges, which wears down standard tires too fast (up to 30% quicker than Goodyear believes it should). Additionally, low rolling resistance extends range.

Goodyear says that solved these EV-specific problems through a new new tread design with thinner sipes (small channels), high-load-carrying construction and a special compound.

The prototype from Geneva is going into production next year for new series produced EVs.

“Goodyear offered a sneak peek during the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show of its EfficientGrip Performance with Electric Drive Technology, a prototype tire for the growing electric vehicle market that will be on the road by 2019 in Europe. Goodyear testing reveals that traditional tires can wear out up to 30% faster on electric vehicles due to the powerful, instant torque from electric motors and the additional vehicle weight from heavy battery packs.” “In addition to tire durability requirements, automakers are pressing for enhanced rolling resistance on electric vehicles. Increasing range is a high priority for consumers due to an underdeveloped electric recharging infrastructure in most countries. Quiet and comfort from tires is another consideration as, at low speeds, electric vehicles generate as little as half the amount of noise as traditional vehicles. Electric Drive Technology To address these challenges, the EfficientGrip Performance prototype with Electric Drive Technology offers these performance solutions: Extended Mileage from Innovative Tread Design: The tread’s thinner sipes (small channels) allow for a larger rubber contact patch on the road surface than traditional radial grooves. With more rubber on the road, the tire can better cope with high levels of torque while maintaining high performance in wet conditions. The tread design also prevents sound waves from entering its grooves, reducing interior and exterior tire noise.

High-Load-Carrying Construction: The tire cavity shape has been optimized to support the additional vehicle weight from batteries while maintaining an optimal tread footprint for high performance.

Extended Driving Range: The material properties of the tread compound have been tuned for ultra-low rolling resistance to extend the vehicle range while coping with high levels of torque. In addition, the sidewall has been designed to reduce aerodynamic drag and the profile yields less rotating mass, resulting in reduced energy consumption.”

Chris Delaney, President of Goodyear Europe, Middle East and Africa said: