See How Goodyear’s New EV Tire Is Designed To Handle Mounds Of Torque
Goodyear is showing off a new, EV specialized prototype tire – Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance with Electric Drive Technology.
It’s designed for electric cars that are heavier and experience high torque surges, which wears down standard tires too fast (up to 30% quicker than Goodyear believes it should). Additionally, low rolling resistance extends range.
Goodyear says that solved these EV-specific problems through a new new tread design with thinner sipes (small channels), high-load-carrying construction and a special compound.
The prototype from Geneva is going into production next year for new series produced EVs.
“Goodyear offered a sneak peek during the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show of its EfficientGrip Performance with Electric Drive Technology, a prototype tire for the growing electric vehicle market that will be on the road by 2019 in Europe.
“In addition to tire durability requirements, automakers are pressing for enhanced rolling resistance on electric vehicles. Increasing range is a high priority for consumers due to an underdeveloped electric recharging infrastructure in most countries. Quiet and comfort from tires is another consideration as, at low speeds, electric vehicles generate as little as half the amount of noise as traditional vehicles.
Electric Drive Technology
To address these challenges, the EfficientGrip Performance prototype with Electric Drive Technology offers these performance solutions:
- Extended Mileage from Innovative Tread Design: The tread’s thinner sipes (small channels) allow for a larger rubber contact patch on the road surface than traditional radial grooves. With more rubber on the road, the tire can better cope with high levels of torque while maintaining high performance in wet conditions. The tread design also prevents sound waves from entering its grooves, reducing interior and exterior tire noise.
- High-Load-Carrying Construction: The tire cavity shape has been optimized to support the additional vehicle weight from batteries while maintaining an optimal tread footprint for high performance.
- Extended Driving Range: The material properties of the tread compound have been tuned for ultra-low rolling resistance to extend the vehicle range while coping with high levels of torque. In addition, the sidewall has been designed to reduce aerodynamic drag and the profile yields less rotating mass, resulting in reduced energy consumption.”
Chris Delaney, President of Goodyear Europe, Middle East and Africa said:
“The combination of increasing regulations to reduce emissions, the desire to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and rapid gains in battery technology is creating an ideal environment for electric vehicles. We are working with automakers to introduce our Electric Drive Technology next year designed to address the unique performance requirements of this growing vehicle segment.”
“As a company with a 120-year heritage of delivering innovative products that help change the world of transport, the EfficientGrip Performance prototype with Electric Drive Technology is proof that Goodyear continues to lead on this path of future mobility,”
Sweet! I can’t wait to get something like this on my Bolt. It needs grippier tires – the OEM tires slip on a dry summer day!
Good stuff.
Needs to be high performance because the compliance tires suck. I change to real performance tires a year ago. Lost a few miles but the trade off was well worth the trade.
” I change to real performance tires a year ago. Lost a few miles but the trade off was well worth the trade.”
Just curious, how many miles did you lose?
I’m curious because I will need new tires soon and I prefer more grip.
Going from eco tires to “normal” tires (not performance), I lost about 5% range on average. It also depends on speed where freeway losses are less, local losses are big. I no longer see 7 mi/kWh when in LA traffic, but somewhere in low/mid 6.
Maybe this new torque technology will help Goodyear make regular tires that don’t kill their SUV Owners with deadly tread separation issues…
The tires sound like a major improvement, but I wonder just how expensive they are. Could I even afford them?
When available to consumers?
That’s the big question there!!!
Or will it be only to OEM’s?
“production next year for new series produced EVs.”
Hmmmm……..
I don’t know any 6,000lb EVs, but know lots of luxury ICE and BEVs near 5,000lbs.
So where’s the tradeoff? The tires supposedly last longer, have better grip wet or dry, lower noise, lower fuel consumption… If there is no tradeoff, why aren’t all tyres made like this?
Cost?
Maybe I’m the only one experiencing this, but the audio on that video (first one) is utterly, completely mangled and it’s impossible to make out a single word.
Quieter and longer lasting. Well isn’t that what we want from everyday tires for our cars?
Sounds like prove today’s tires had been made to last less to sell more more often.