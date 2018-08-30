Global September Sales: 200,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Sold
200,000 plug-in electric cars sold in a single month!
September 2018, despite almost no growth in Europe, brings us a new, significant sales record of plug-in electric cars – about 200,500 at a growth rate of 61% year-over-year!
The previous best result was 174,000 in December 2017. We assume that October, November and December should further raise the bar.
See more our sales reports for September 2018 here.
The cumulative number for the year, after the first nine months, stands at 1,279,000 (up 68% year-over-year) at 1.8% market share.
The most popular model in September was the Tesla Model 3 with a record of nearly 23,600 sales and almost 12% of the total plug-in car volume.
With well over 82,000 sales YTD, the Tesla Model 3 probably will double the result of the 2nd best-selling car in 2018.
Currently in 2nd is the Nissan LEAF with a decent 9,823 sales in September and 66,068 YTD, followed by Chinese BAIC EC-Series with 47,377 (including 3,943 in September).
It’s worth noting that Tesla Model S is now 4th best, thanks to a surge to over 8,000 last month and 36,811 YTD. Tesla Model X is not far behind – 7,115 in September and 34,834 YTD.
Tesla now has a clear advantage also in manufacturers rank, selling over 10,000 more BEVs than the 2nd best (BYD) at its record pace of BEV and PHEVs.
- Tesla: 38,771 (154,125 YTD)
- BYD: 26,024 (136,539 YTD)
- BAIC: 12,431 (90,980 YTD)
Together with BMW and Nissan, five manufacturers were able to sell more than 10,000 plug-ins in a single month, but Tesla and BYD together take a third of the entire global market.
Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "Global September Sales: 200,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Sold"
The question is whether the three last red bars will be long enough to get to an annual global total of 2 million Plug-In sales in 2018?
It will be close, but I would think it is possible. An average of 240.000 vehicles for the next three months seems fair.
Go EV’s!
It will depend entirely on China. US volume is locked in and Europe is pretty flat.
I always enjoy looking back at people’s forecasts. I seem to remember OPEC predicting a TOTAL of 1 million plug-ins by 2020. This prediction was in maybe 2015’ish. By mid-2017 OPEC had quadrupled their prediction. Me thinks they weren’t willing to back any prediction quite as high as 200,000 a month.
The obvious question to me is; when do we get back to the “stranded assets” argument and companies like Exxon have to admit that they are starting to worry? Add in additional regulatory concerns over global warming and you can imagine some interesting discussion within the boardroom. Interesting times.
Unfortunately most of us humans are extremely bad at predicting future rates of change in, well, any area. The average prediction tends to be much more conservative than what takes place.
That much is known. But what’s really inexcusable is to have so much data showing trends in battery cells and renewable energy cost dropping so steeply and continuously over a long period of time, and STILL people and even large orgs don’t update their models. Sigh…
Unless robotaxis take off almost overnight we’re 7-10 years from oil demand peaking. Oil companies can easily manage a peak and slow decline if they are smart about it. History shows they are often not so smart, though.
I don’t think self driving cars and robo taxis are going to change things.
They might even make traffic worse by having the roads fill up with cars with no people in them.
In terms of oil peaking we have to find away to replace single use plastics like plastics used in wrappers and bottles to get any long term drop in oil demand.
Plastic bottles can be recycled and buying water for a dollar a bottle is a waste of money.
71% of of oil used in the US is used for transportation. So plastic used for wrappers and bottles is a small amount of oil use, at least in the US.
https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/index.php?page=oil_use
They already are reining exploration costs, and have been for some time, though recently there have been more cost cutting efforts. Despite the recent cries of $100 a barrel oil, nothing could be further from the truth.
The oil patch is suffering and even with falling production the price will continue to decline, and a small part of that decline, which will only increase, is due to the adoption of evs, and phevs.
Big Oil says something like 25% of cars will evs/phevs by 2040. They wish. It will be more like 90% of all new passenger vehicles sold, including, trucks.
The age of oil, at least for ground transportation, is coming to a close.
Great to see an American company leading in EV. We fell far behind in Solar and Wind.