3 H BY MARK KANE

200,000 plug-in electric cars sold in a single month!

September 2018, despite almost no growth in Europe, brings us a new, significant sales record of plug-in electric cars – about 200,500 at a growth rate of 61% year-over-year!

The previous best result was 174,000 in December 2017. We assume that October, November and December should further raise the bar.

See more our sales reports for September 2018 here.

The cumulative number for the year, after the first nine months, stands at 1,279,000 (up 68% year-over-year) at 1.8% market share.

The most popular model in September was the Tesla Model 3 with a record of nearly 23,600 sales and almost 12% of the total plug-in car volume.

With well over 82,000 sales YTD, the Tesla Model 3 probably will double the result of the 2nd best-selling car in 2018.

Currently in 2nd is the Nissan LEAF with a decent 9,823 sales in September and 66,068 YTD, followed by Chinese BAIC EC-Series with 47,377 (including 3,943 in September).

It’s worth noting that Tesla Model S is now 4th best, thanks to a surge to over 8,000 last month and 36,811 YTD. Tesla Model X is not far behind – 7,115 in September and 34,834 YTD.

Tesla now has a clear advantage also in manufacturers rank, selling over 10,000 more BEVs than the 2nd best (BYD) at its record pace of BEV and PHEVs.

Tesla: 38,771 (154,125 YTD)

BYD: 26,024 (136,539 YTD)

BAIC: 12,431 (90,980 YTD)

Together with BMW and Nissan, five manufacturers were able to sell more than 10,000 plug-ins in a single month, but Tesla and BYD together take a third of the entire global market.

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM