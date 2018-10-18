Global October Sales: New Record For Plug-In Electric Cars

57 M BY MARK KANE

About 2 million plug-in electric cars will be sold in 2018

In October 2018, sales of plug-ins again not only grew like crazy year-over-year, but also hit a new all-time high.

EV Sales Blog estimates that in total, some 208,800 plug-in electric cars were sold last month (up 75%), several thousand above the record from September. November and December probably will raise the bar even higher.

With about 1,490,000 sales in the first 10 months of 2018 at average 1.9% market share, it’s very probable that 2 million plug-ins will be sold this year with well over 250,000 in December (usual peak month of the year). In 2017 ,total sales were 1.2 million, which shows us how fast the market expands.

The best-selling model in October was surprisingly BAIC EC-Series with 20,648! Tesla Model 3, in its slower first month of the quarter, needs to be satisfied with #2 this time and 18,552 estimated sales.

It seems that Nissan LEAF will not be able to stay in second place for the year, as 8,307 sales is not even half of what BAIC EC-Series is achieving in China.

October brings us one more interesting result – the BYD Qin PHEV is now the best-selling plug-in hybrid for the year, slightly above the Toyota Prius PHEV, but in general, only 5 PHEVs were able to break into top 20.

In October BAIC and BYD sold the most plug-in cars, while Tesla was 3rd:

Tesla: 22,943 (177,287 YTD)

BYD: 27,156 (163,755 YTD)

BAIC: 27,814 (118,816 YTD)

If you check the graph below, you will see which manufacturers were the most serious in plug-in cars this year (and in the past years, as current results are fruits of previous investments).

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM