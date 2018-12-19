Here’s How To Gift A Rivian R1T & R1S Pre-Order

2 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Way better than a lump of coal.

Still trying to decide what to get that special someone for Christmas? We’re not going to remind you that time is running out (but, time is running out) though we do have a suggestion we hope will be helpful. If the person left on your list is important enough to really splurge on we, and Rivian, have a suggestion: a pre-order for an all-electric truck or SUV!

Fully refundable, the $1,000 deposit holds a place in line until the R1T pickup and R1S start rolling from the company’s Illinois factory and into driveways. That’s expected to begin happening in late 2020. What your giftee gets is a ticket to dream; something exciting on the horizon to eagerly await. Perhaps instead of kvetching about politics or how bad the Sox suck this season, their energy could be diverted toward the execution of the Rivian production plan, with all the drama that’s sure to contain.

Of course, you’ll want to be sure the Rivian battery-powered truck or SUV, with the ability to scoot up to 60 miles per hour in as little as 3 seconds and tow 11,000 pounds, is something they (or you) will want to shell out the balance of the cost for. With a price tag that starts in the $69,000 neighborhood and can probably reach into six digits for the biggest battery with all the options, that’s not an insignificant consideration.

Rivian has made the whole process pretty easy. Just go to this page on their website, and you’ll find all the instructions you need to place the order and print up a preorder certificate. Also, be sure to direct the lucky giftee to the Rivian section of the InsideEVs Forum, where they can chat about their new vehicle with other preorder holders and fans.

If this particular gift suggestion doesn’t work for you, we have some more. Check out our 10 Gifts For The EV Lover In Your Life, where we have something for every budget. Merry Christmas!