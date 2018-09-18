German Automakers May Need To Take Notes To Compete With Tesla
GERMAN AUTOMAKERS FACE AN ‘EXISTENTIAL CHALLENGE’ FIGHTING TESLA
Congratulations are in order. Finally. Plans are starting to surface for German electric cars. But some are disappointed. Germany’s Handlesblatt reports, “Mercedes, Audi and BMW will present new electric cars… none of the models, however, is expected to be the much-hoped-for ‘Tesla killer.’” Why? Evercore ISI analyst, Arndt Ellinghorst says, “Germany’s first, real electric cars will be expensive compromises between the old and new world.”
Above: Slated for sale in the U.S. in 2020, Mercedes EQC’s press kit cites a 200-mile range for the SUV (Source: Jalopnik)
Patrick McGee (via Financial Times) takes a deeper look at disagreements plaguing German automakers. Factories are struggling with fractured electric vehicle strategies. McGee writes that “leading German manufacturers [continue to] grapple with how best to switch to greener vehicles.” Furthermore, he surmises that the switch to all-electric vehicles, like the cars that Tesla produces, could pose an “existential challenge” to the German automotive establishment.
McGee notes that “When Tesla started production of the Model S saloon in 2012, the start-up had fewer than 3,000 employees. Chief executive Elon Musk had the luxury of beginning with a blank page, to hire just the specialists he needed… [in order] to launch the first successful electric-only car brand.” One former Tesla executive said the company ethos, at the time, was: “There’s only one way, and it’s forward.”
In contrast, if legacy carmakers aggressively push forward with electric vehicles, they’ll need to give up the cash cows of the past — diesel and gas-guzzling cars powered by the internal combustion engine. For Germany’s automakers, according to the Ifo Institute, “up to 600,000 of their jobs would be at risk if the internal combustion engine died. However, all incumbent carmakers acknowledge that electric cars are the future.” That said, Germany’s legacy automakers are struggling to address this conundrum.
To make matters worse, the shift to electric, “will re-sort the carmakers in profitability,” says Christian Senger, head of the e-mobility line at the VW passenger car brand. “Those who [take] the hardest road will be more successful than the others.” But they’re nervous about “over-spending on a technology that may or may not upend existing facilities devoted to cars powered by internal combustion engines.”
Above: A look at the Tesla Model S and BMW i3 (Image: Drive Zero)
Meanwhile, “This is not a dilemma Tesla ever faced. Among its early competitive advantages was a vehicle architecture built specifically for an electric car. Its Model S saloon was designed to house large batteries that would give it the longest driving range possible. When it debuted in 2012, the middle-of-the-range Tesla model could drive for 335km— a range many rivals even in 2018 fail to match.” And now, “it sells variants with ranges greater than 500km.”
An analyst at Bernstein, Max Warburton, warns Germany’s carmakers, “If you have a dedicated EV platform and the demand doesn’t come, you’ve lost a lot of money.” BMW’s chief executive Harald Krueger says, “We can’t afford having two factories standing still.” He notes, “with a flexible [vehicle architecture] approach you can always manage the capacity of your plants. But if you have a specific EV architecture, what do you with the old one? What do you do with the people?”
Mercedes is also miffed. “We have hybrids, plug-in hybrids, electric cars and maybe robo-taxis tomorrow,” says Daimler production chief Markus Schaefer. “It’s hard to predict volumes for the best way in an uncertain world.” Meanwhile, Germany’s top auto suppliers continue to cling to fossil fuel tech. Recently, “Bosch claimed it reached a breakthrough to cut nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel-engine cars.”
The marketplace, however, is moving towards vehicle electrification. It’s reported that “Customer preferences are becoming greener and increasingly stringent regulations will make it necessary for electric cars to be a substantial part of [automaker] fleets in the coming decade.” Right in Germany’s own Frankfurt, courts just ruled to “ban polluting, older diesel and gasoline vehicles from the city center starting next February.”
Above: An example of how European cities, like London, are beginning to transition to electric vehicles (Youtube: Financial Times)
With the pressure on, Germany’s latest EV investments could be “an acknowledgment that its current line-up of electric cars fall short of competing with Tesla on range, acceleration and other measures.” That said, Germany’s electrification efforts remain constrained by its allegiance to the internal combustion engine.
Source: Financial Times, Handlesblatt; Jalopnik, Automotive News Europe
Exactly!
The victory of the last war poisons the ability to win the next battle. Institutional thinking strangles innovation.
As long as one is making losses and the others (German brands) are making huge profits the jury is still out. This should be all debated again in about a year from now. Then we will see what will the steady demand be for Model 3 with reduced subsidies and whether the Tesla business model is sustainable or not (ZEV credits income not taken into account as those should dry up as OEM plug-in sales are slowly increasing). To my knowledge such a thing as working crystal ball to see the future is not yet available so let’s try not to make to many assumptions .
Exactly. It is too early to predict who will win. There are too many unknowns. Tesla may have early start but the recent headwind is pretty bad. Chances of surviving are likely 50/50.
If Tesla goes to BK maybe some Chinese company will buy it and continues the operations. At least current Tesla owners would not have to suffer big time.
The Tesla is losing money /will go bankrupt meme is running on its last legs with Model 3 deliveries increasing exponentially.
increasing loss making vehicles and reducing high margin ones (X/S).You re going to have a (nasty) surprise this Q3
By the way Dave Morton (Tesla Chief Accounting Officer) has just resigned effective immediately, this Q3 is going to be great for sure.5 weeks into the job and walking away form a $10M equity grant.Books must be incredible
@jasonb said: “…It is too early to predict who will win… If Tesla goes to BK maybe some Chinese company will buy it and continues the operations…”
If it’s as @jasonb says “to early to predict who will win” then the possible loss outcome scenario he lays out should logically apply both ways thus:
If GM goes to BK (or insert any traditional car maker here) maybe some Chinese company will buy it and continues the operations.
GM’s EVs are nowhere near unit sales of Tesla’s and that delta continues to widen seemingly exponentially. Is GM heading towards serious trouble? Does GM have the capacity to lon-haul compete against Tesla?
Perhaps anti-Tesla Shorter King Jim Chanos should also Short GM? Perhaps GM is heading towards BK???
It’s too early to predict…
So is Jimmy Chanos correct to declare Tesla will not win therefore “[TSLA] is worthless” (Chanos’s words) or…
is @jasonb correct that:
“It’s too early to predict who will win…”?
They can’t both be correct.
Ah, the old oil+ICE=profit meme. What I see in my Crystal ball is markets putting deadlines on non-ZEV vehicle sales, huge demand for BEVs with the right concept, ever more stringent ZEV/emission /fuel economy mandates in many markets including market nr. 1: China. Why, I don’t even need a Crystal ball for that. Let’s see what happens to those “huge profits” you are touting if Tesla continues to eat into medium-high end ICE sales those Germans are so dependent on.
That’s looks nice, but here in the US there’s 60% chance that Trump will win another term and get another anti liberal judge when RBG retires in 2021and force his policies by decrees until a dem congress senate and house and Dem President is elected
@Another Euro point of view said: “…This should be all debated again in about a year from now…”
Yes the bright light is a fast moving train (electric locomotive by the way) headed your way. But to be absolutely certain stand there on the tracks till it has run you over… good plan!
Tesla has not even released the Mod Y Crossover,when it does look for the Reservations to go thru the ROOF Credits aren’t going to matter .There is no substitute for a Tesla .GM is going to run out of credits too ,You think someone will pick a BOLT over a Base Mod 3 at the same price?
They dont care, they have time on their side (more adequate tech are coming (Solid State Batteries/Lidar)) , they want to make them profitable ,mostly for the Chinese market (and Europe).Telsa is irrelevant
Kodak, Blockbuster, and Sears all had time on their side. Look at where that got them.
Tesla = Saab
You might find this article of interest. Speaks about Chevy Bolt production increase (to 2880 per month) and GM’s EV investment in vehicles and 10-Minute chargers: https://www.wardsauto.com/technology/gm-s-barra-rd-begun-10-minute-ev-charger
GM could start make 10000 Bolts a month if they wanted to. That does not change the fact that they cannot sell that many of them.
No so sure they can make 10k Bolts a month. Do they have the battery supply necessary to produce that many?
The key battle for European manufacturers (not only Germans) is to be able to build a Golf size (or Peugeot 308) kind of successful electric car (VW ID is that kind of vehicle. Enough trunk space to support the needs of a small family. 500km (300 miles) real life per charge will make electric car reassuring enough for normal people who don’t just want a city car. 4m20 would be perfect size for Europe and other regions where space is constrained. Even model 3 is too big for many cities in the world (just ok when you live in suburbs) with your own bigger garage.
Agreed.
German automakers seems to become BEV leaders within the next 5 years if the Koreans and Japanese don’t hurry up soon!
It’s a marathon, not a 100 m sprint. Tesla strikes first, has advantage and probably, better electric performance and today is the MAKER for EVs. But has a lot of finantial problems, has a lack of quality and the mass fabrication is still a problem. I can’t see what will be happen in the future, but the sure is that until now, Tesla was alone in a small market, and this is not going to happen in a next future. If Tesla will be capable to get a solid position to be a global competitive fighter or not when for example, the EV sales will be 5 million cars a year and VAG, Daimler, BMW, Jaguar-Land Rover, Volvo-Geely, PSA, Renault-Nissan, Ford, FCA, Hyundai-Kia, Toyota… and China will become in serious contenders.