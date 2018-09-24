  1. Home
  3. Ford Unveils Wild F-Vision Electric Semi Truck

BY MARK KANE

Ford hints at a Tesla Semi contender

Ford Trucks (in fact, Turkish Ford Otosan) unveiled at the 2018 IAA a concept semi-trailer truck, the “F-Vision – Future Truck”, that turns out to be all-electric.

Besides it being electric, it’s chock full of all kinds of technologies, from level 4 autonomous driving and platoon function with other trucks, through cameras instead of rearview mirrors. There’s Internet connectivity, as well as fancy features like automatically tinting windows in the colors of the body, too. In a word, it’s wild.

While the Ford F-Vision is just a concept, hopefully we won’t have to wait for years upon years before we start seeing such trucks on the roads.

Ford F-Vision concept
Ford F-Vision concept Ford F-Vision concept Ford F-Vision concept

19 Comments on "Ford Unveils Wild F-Vision Electric Semi Truck"

Vexar

So… footage of it actually driving around people would be great. So far, it looks like a sculpture and an animation.

1 hour ago
MoMac

One video of the Semi on a vehicle turntable shows people looking at it.

So it more than just an animation.

1 hour ago
Spoonman.

That would be the sculpture from Vexar’s comment, I’d guess.

1 hour ago
MoMac

Sculpture is not the correct term.

Even if it is not a fully functional prototype, it is still a prototype/concept.

59 minutes ago
Speculawyer

Having competitors validates the electric semi market for Tesla.

1 hour ago
amt

It Further Validates The Fact That It Does Indeed Work And That It Can Be Done , While Confirming That The Naysayers Are Full Of Bull Sh!!!t .

1 hour ago
bob a

Now all they need to do is invent the rounded boxes to fit in the trailer. And there doesn’t seem to be any suspension travel. Very pretty concept, but just a concept.

1 hour ago
amt

Nice, However, The Rear Looks Just Like The Swim Platform on a Leisure Boat….

1 hour ago
GenSao

I applaud Ford for their Wild F-Vision. My only concern is that there is not enough wheels in the back to accommodate trailers with greater load as compared to other models.

Traditionally a total of 18 wheels are used (8 on the trailer and 10 on the semi). There are 8 wheels arranged on two axles for the load in the back of the semi and two wheels in front for steering. The 16 wheels dedicated to load (8 front + 8 rear).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semi-trailer_truck#/media/File:Conventional_18-wheeler_truck_diagram.svg

1 hour ago
Bunny

It’s not unusual to only have a single screw (single axle drives) that’s pretty common on a lot of day cabs, even pulling multiple pup trailers.

Also lately is having only one set of tandem drives actually driven and the other axle is only there to support weight.

1 hour ago
Brian

This was done in Turkey so my guess is that the configuration is that which is common in Europe with a single drive axle. In the USA it would have dual drive axles. Though, Ford has been out of the heavy truck business in the USA for quite a while.

16 minutes ago
Tronald Dump

Makes the Tesla truck look old

1 hour ago
tim

It makes the Tesla truck look manufacturable.

16 minutes ago
philip d

Exactly. Why does Ford not want truck drivers to have side windows?

7 minutes ago
Andy

Looks like a more European oriented lorry which is good news. The long front of the Tesla unit is likely to stymie sales in Europe without a redesign.

1 hour ago
Kosh

What could go wrong?

comment image

59 minutes ago
AzzyLand

That appearance reminds me of Mercedes Benz Future Truck, which is unveiled over 4 years ago.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bFc0rBoFY8

26 minutes ago
philip d

It’s the Future Truck so of course it’s always in the future and why it’s not here now.

6 minutes ago
Jan

F-Vision…sounds like fision drive. This should be able to go 80 years on one charge. But they might get into trouble with proper recycling after the vehicles life span.

5 minutes ago