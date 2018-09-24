Ford Unveils Wild F-Vision Electric Semi Truck
Ford hints at a Tesla Semi contender
Ford Trucks (in fact, Turkish Ford Otosan) unveiled at the 2018 IAA a concept semi-trailer truck, the “F-Vision – Future Truck”, that turns out to be all-electric.
Besides it being electric, it’s chock full of all kinds of technologies, from level 4 autonomous driving and platoon function with other trucks, through cameras instead of rearview mirrors. There’s Internet connectivity, as well as fancy features like automatically tinting windows in the colors of the body, too. In a word, it’s wild.
While the Ford F-Vision is just a concept, hopefully we won’t have to wait for years upon years before we start seeing such trucks on the roads.
So… footage of it actually driving around people would be great. So far, it looks like a sculpture and an animation.
One video of the Semi on a vehicle turntable shows people looking at it.
So it more than just an animation.
That would be the sculpture from Vexar’s comment, I’d guess.
Sculpture is not the correct term.
Even if it is not a fully functional prototype, it is still a prototype/concept.
Having competitors validates the electric semi market for Tesla.
It Further Validates The Fact That It Does Indeed Work And That It Can Be Done , While Confirming That The Naysayers Are Full Of Bull Sh!!!t .
Now all they need to do is invent the rounded boxes to fit in the trailer. And there doesn’t seem to be any suspension travel. Very pretty concept, but just a concept.
Nice, However, The Rear Looks Just Like The Swim Platform on a Leisure Boat….
I applaud Ford for their Wild F-Vision. My only concern is that there is not enough wheels in the back to accommodate trailers with greater load as compared to other models.
Traditionally a total of 18 wheels are used (8 on the trailer and 10 on the semi). There are 8 wheels arranged on two axles for the load in the back of the semi and two wheels in front for steering. The 16 wheels dedicated to load (8 front + 8 rear).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semi-trailer_truck#/media/File:Conventional_18-wheeler_truck_diagram.svg
It’s not unusual to only have a single screw (single axle drives) that’s pretty common on a lot of day cabs, even pulling multiple pup trailers.
Also lately is having only one set of tandem drives actually driven and the other axle is only there to support weight.
This was done in Turkey so my guess is that the configuration is that which is common in Europe with a single drive axle. In the USA it would have dual drive axles. Though, Ford has been out of the heavy truck business in the USA for quite a while.
Makes the Tesla truck look old
It makes the Tesla truck look manufacturable.
Exactly. Why does Ford not want truck drivers to have side windows?
Looks like a more European oriented lorry which is good news. The long front of the Tesla unit is likely to stymie sales in Europe without a redesign.
What could go wrong?
That appearance reminds me of Mercedes Benz Future Truck, which is unveiled over 4 years ago.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bFc0rBoFY8
It’s the Future Truck so of course it’s always in the future and why it’s not here now.
F-Vision…sounds like fision drive. This should be able to go 80 years on one charge. But they might get into trouble with proper recycling after the vehicles life span.