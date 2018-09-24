Ford Unveils Wild F-Vision Electric Semi Truck

2 H BY MARK KANE

Ford hints at a Tesla Semi contender

Ford Trucks (in fact, Turkish Ford Otosan) unveiled at the 2018 IAA a concept semi-trailer truck, the “F-Vision – Future Truck”, that turns out to be all-electric.

Besides it being electric, it’s chock full of all kinds of technologies, from level 4 autonomous driving and platoon function with other trucks, through cameras instead of rearview mirrors. There’s Internet connectivity, as well as fancy features like automatically tinting windows in the colors of the body, too. In a word, it’s wild.

While the Ford F-Vision is just a concept, hopefully we won’t have to wait for years upon years before we start seeing such trucks on the roads.