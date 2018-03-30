  1. Home
Fisker’s Orbit, an all-electric autonomous shuttle announced in late 2017, is to be equipped with in-wheel motors supplied by Protean Electric.

Fisker selected in-wheel motors because it doesn’t intrude on the interior so the Orbit will be a low-entry, flat floor vehicle.

The Protean Pd18 in-wheel motors are rated for 80 kW and 1,250 m (on wheels) at peak. Two of those will enable 160 kW of power, which seems enough for the job as the shuttle bus is far from a racing car.

However, for customers interested in higher power, the option of four motors (320 kW) and all-wheel drive is to be available.

Protean Electric ProteanDrive Pd18

Tests of the first prototypes are expected later this year, while deployments on a set route are scheduled for next year.

ProteanDrive Pd18 Features:
  • Packaged into an 18” wheel rim
  • Torque demand control over CAN bus
  • High torque direct drive (no gearing) for optimal efficiency
  • Permanent magnet synchronous machine with outer rotor
  • Integrated power and control electronics with distributed architecture
  • Integrated friction brake
  • Integrated wheel bearing
  • Development in accordance with the ISO26262 Functional Safety Standard
  • Design lifetime of 300,000km and 15 years with verification through bench and vehicle durability testing
  • Designed to exceed, and tested in line with, major automotive manufacturers’ EMC standards

Protean Electric ProteanDrive Pd18 spec is available here.

Source: Autocar, Green Car Congress

8 Comments on "Fisker Orbit To Get Protean In-Wheel Electric Motors"

(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

OT
Mark, did IEV’s do a piece on this?
https://www.tceq.texas.gov/assets/public/implementation/air/terp/LDPLIP/Vehicle_List_Final.pdf

Texas Rebate excludes Tesla?

5 hours ago
SJC

The Protean/PML motors are almost 80 pounds with low torque, acceleration is sluggish.

4 hours ago
Clive

But with 4 of them not so bad if you think about it…

2 hours ago
SJC

Four makes handling even worse.

2 hours ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Four 80-lb motors added to the unsprung weight will make handling terrible, and likely won’t improve the ride quality either. That’s in addition to sluggish acceleration, and what about the cogging problem?

Of all the EVs originally announced to use in-wheel motors, I think all of them with only one single exception were switched to inboard motors by the time the model actually went into production. In-wheel motors are too expensive, and break down much faster than other parts on an EV due to all the pounding they receive. Despite the theoretical advantages, they have been shown in practice to be just a bad idea, period.

1 hour ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Whenever an EV is announced with in-wheel motors, you can be sure it will be just a concept vehicle or, at best, an extremely low-production “hand built” model. Not mass produced at all.

1 hour ago
Lamata

InWheel Motors are a “Bad Idea”

47 minutes ago
SJC

For a shuttle that goes 40 mph with only a few people it could work.

11 minutes ago