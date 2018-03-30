Fisker Orbit To Get Protean In-Wheel Electric Motors

6 H BY MARK KANE

Fisker’s Orbit, an all-electric autonomous shuttle announced in late 2017, is to be equipped with in-wheel motors supplied by Protean Electric.

Fisker selected in-wheel motors because it doesn’t intrude on the interior so the Orbit will be a low-entry, flat floor vehicle.

The Protean Pd18 in-wheel motors are rated for 80 kW and 1,250 m (on wheels) at peak. Two of those will enable 160 kW of power, which seems enough for the job as the shuttle bus is far from a racing car.

However, for customers interested in higher power, the option of four motors (320 kW) and all-wheel drive is to be available.

Tests of the first prototypes are expected later this year, while deployments on a set route are scheduled for next year.

ProteanDrive Pd18 Features:

Packaged into an 18” wheel rim

Torque demand control over CAN bus

High torque direct drive (no gearing) for optimal efficiency

Permanent magnet synchronous machine with outer rotor

Integrated power and control electronics with distributed architecture

Integrated friction brake

Integrated wheel bearing

Development in accordance with the ISO26262 Functional Safety Standard

Design lifetime of 300,000km and 15 years with verification through bench and vehicle durability testing

Designed to exceed, and tested in line with, major automotive manufacturers’ EMC standards

Protean Electric ProteanDrive Pd18 spec is available here.

Source: Autocar, Green Car Congress