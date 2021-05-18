2021 is going to be a good year for electric vehicles, and for the first time ever, there will be at least a dozen EVs available with over 300 miles of driving range. E For Electric took the time to list all of them and even noted the vehicles that have different trims with different range ratings.

The host, Alex Guberman, points out in the beginning that Toyota makes an EV that has more than 400 miles of range, the Mirai. However, that electric vehicle happens to be powered by hydrogen and is only available in California, so he doesn't add it to the list he's complied.

Guberman uses the current range for the Tesla Model S and X, but the refreshed versions of those vehicles are due to launch any day now and will have new battery technology with longer driving ranges.

The new Tesla Model S Plaid is due out soon and is expected to have more than 500 miles of driving range

Here's a rundown of the vehicles E For Electric included:

So check out the video and let us know what you think in the comment section below. Are we getting to the point where limited EV range is beginning to be a non-factor? Personally, I believe 250 to 300 miles of driving range is fine as long as we have a robust network of readily available DC fast charging stations. Let's discuss.