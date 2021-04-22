The Lucid Air Dream Edition is Lucid's range-topping model, but reservations for the launch model are full. The Grand Touring model is next in line and starts at $131,500. It's $30k less than the Dream Edition but still offers lots of features and performance. Engadget was able to review this less seen model in person and takes a ride in it.

The presenter notes that the Air he is reviewing is not a production model but was built in Lucid's factory in Arizona. The Grand Touring model has the highest driving range of 517 miles (Lucid's estimate) that's accomplished with the brand's 19-inch Aero Range wheels and what the presenter calls "special tires." The model he reviewed has 21-inch wheels. The large 113-kWh battery pack is one reason for its long driving range and the low .21 Cd (coefficient of drag) is another.

The most interesting part of his short interior review is the pop-out or retractable tablet-style center touchscreen. It's a feature we haven't seen operated on video much. Fortunately, he is allowed to demonstrate how it works and we get a closeup of what it looks like.

The presenter said the ride-along was mostly for the chassis and driving experience and stated that Lucid is about 80 percent done with tunning it. It didn't seem like the presenter got much time to ride in the Lucid but said that Comfort mode needed a little more tunning and that Sport Mode was "petty exciting." If you look at the snapshot of the video above, you can see that there is also a Supersport Mode.

The Lucid Air's impressive 900-volt electrical architecture allows for very fast charging with a DC fast charger. If you can find a DC fast charger that can charge at 350 kW, the Air's maximum rate, the system can add 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes.

The Air's advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is available with lidar and a long-range radar. Tesla has always resisted the use of lidar and will stop using the radar sensor soon. The Air will receive OTA (over the air) updates and will have an in-car driver monitoring camera, which might signal hands-free driving.

Production of the Lucid Air Dream Edition will start soon and deliveries are expected in the second half of this year. Lucid hasn't said when production of the Grand Touring model will happen, but it could be as soon as next year.