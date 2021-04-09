The Tesla Model S hasn't really had any true electric rivals over the years, aside from the Porsche Taycan, and arguably the Tesla Model 3 Performance. However, that's about to change.

Not only is the Model S coming to market in refreshed form, but obvious rivals like the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS are planned to come to market later in 2021. The Taycan has been on sale for some time, but Porsche has launched a new, price-competitive base model, and the automaker has plans to launch a Taycan Cross Turismo model in the US this summer.

In usual Cleanerwatt fashion, electric car fanatic Jonathan Stewart (not the American comedian) pulls together all the data to compare the upcoming, refreshed Model S with its current and future rivals. Sure, as always, some will ask, "Why compare cars that haven't even come to market?" However, this is common as new cars are set to arrive. Just like any upcoming product, people who are interested may work to see how the product stacks up with the competition.

Comparing various cars takes plenty of work and research, and you have to consult a variety of sources. Fortunately, Cleanerwatt lays out all the available data in one place, so we can easily see how these electric cars compare. In the end, it really doesn't matter which car Stewart chooses, but rather, which is best for you based on the information that's currently available.

Keep in mind, Tesla doesn't consider its vehicles luxury cars, though most automotive publications and awarding agencies lump them in with other luxury vehicles. Instead, Tesla says its cars are "premium." While they're a leap above many mainstream vehicles, they don't even come close to the level of opulance found in German luxury cars. It seems the Lucid Air is also notably more luxurious than any of Tesla's offerings.

With that said, Tesla is finally refreshing its flagship Model S. Not only will it be the quickest production car ever built, it will also feature a much nicer cabin and more "premium" standard features.

Check out the video above to see precisely how the refreshed Model S compares with its current and upcoming rivals. Then, scroll down and start a conversation in the comment section below.