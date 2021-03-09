Updated delivery timelines suggest that demand for the refreshed Tesla Model S Long Range and Plaid models is growing. Previously, Tesla was estimating that new orders would be delivered in four to eleven weeks. Now, the website is showing 10 to 14 weeks. Refreshed Model X delivery timelines remain unchanged at this time.

Musk recently wrote in an email to employees:

“Model S/X production lines are almost done with the retooling and will be aiming for max production next quarter. There is high demand, so we are soon going to need to go back to two shifts. Please recommend friends for recruiting.”

We've embedded Sawyer Merritt's related tweet below, and we've verified the dates are correct.

When I first started covering Tesla, there was no Model 3. In fact, I attended the Model 3 launch event with my daughter back in 2017. Of course, there was no Model Y either. At that time, the Model S and Model X were the best-selling EVs in the U.S. over many months. However, that has changed considerably since the Model 3, and now the Model Y launched.

Tesla fans have been pushing the automaker for years to refresh the Model S, and even the Model X. If you've been following the news, you're well-aware that Tesla finally moved forward with the refreshed models. However, arguably more importantly, the company unveiled the Model S Plaid.

The question now looking forward is how much will the refresh drive demand for these expensive, flagship vehicles? Honestly, if Tesla didn't think people were going to buy these cars, it wouldn't prioritize them. It has a lot on its plate, and it has made it clear that it has no problem selling the Model 3 and Model Y.

Based on these recent reports, it seems people are racing to order the new Model S. However, it's a new model, excitement is high, and Tesla fans and owners want to be the first to get their hands on one. Will the spike be short-lived, or will Tesla see a major uptick in sales going forward thanks to the Model S refresh and the Plaid version? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.