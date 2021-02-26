Yesterday, we reported a rumor that Tesla’s Fremont factory was partially shut down due to a parts shortage. Well, it turns out that was true, but Elon Musk has already confirmed the Fremont factory is now up and running again. Musk also stated there was a high demand for the refreshed Model S and Model X.

In an email Musk sent to Tesla employees that Electrek obtained, he said the parts shortage affected the entire factory and not just parts of it:

“We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so we took the opportunity to bring Fremont down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance. Fremont production is back up and running as of yesterday and will speed up rapidly to full Model 3/Y production over the next few days.”

He additionally confirmed that demand for the refreshed Model S and Model X is so high that they will need a second shift. But before they can ramp up production, they need to finish retooling the factory for the updated models. In his email Musk wrote:

“Model S/X production lines are almost done with the retooling and will be aiming for max production next quarter. There is high demand, so we are soon going to need to go back to two shifts. Please recommend friends for recruiting.”

In case you missed it, Tesla announced big powertrain and interior updates for the Model S and Model X back in January. Here is a detailed list of all the updates.

In the same report yesterday, we mentioned rumors of production delays for the refreshed Model S and Model X, but that wasn’t addressed in the email and might not be true. Production for those updated models isn’t at full steam but it seems it’s happening. Earlier this month we reported that updated Model X deliveries could happen this month and Model S Plaid deliveries as soon as next month.