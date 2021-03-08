We've seen and shared several refreshed Tesla Model S sightings as of late. At first, it wasn't clear if these cars were final production models ready for delivery, but it seems very clear now. Many recent photos, as well as a Fremont factory flyover all but confirm the situation.

Not only are there many new Model S' (some with the yolk steering wheel) parked together at Fremont, but there are also some loaded on a car carrier getting ready to leave the factory. There's really no doubt that deliveries are imminent at this point, which makes sense since Tesla CEO Elon Musk targeted February for the first deliveries. While it's now March, Tesla is close to the target, and should still be able to ramp up refreshed Model S deliveries to close out Q1 2021.

As you can see from the tweet above posted by Sawyer Merritt, there are more than 30 refreshed Model S waiting in a Fremont factory parking lot. Merritt shared the photo and credited it to the flyover spy video embedded above. The flyover video was posted to YouTube on March 6 by Gabeincal, who has posted flyovers of Tesla's Gigapress in the past.

There has been lots of chatter on Twitter about these recent images, as well as the video. It seems people are mostly interested in whether or not the cars have the new yoke instead of a traditional round steering wheel. If you look closely, you can see that some do have the yoke.

Teslarati speculates that the refreshed Model S' with the standard steering wheel are Dual Motor Long Range All-Wheel Drive vehicles, while those with the yoke may be Plaid and Plaid+ versions. However, we're not 100% confident Tesla is already set to deliver the Plaid models. We'll have to wait and see, but previous delivery estimates for the Plaid version were reported to be between March 1 and March 31, 2021.

Did you order a refreshed Model S? If so, what is your delivery target? How about any Plaid buyers? We'd love to learn about the first official deliveries.