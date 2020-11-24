Lucid Motors today announced the name for its Lucid Reveals Base Air Sedan Range, Pricing: Gets All Up In Tesla's Kitchen, now officially called the Lucid Air Pure. The company had previously referred to the entry-level model as simply the "Air".

We now have all of the names, estimated ranges, cost, and availability dates for the four trims offered on the Air by Lucid. We still don't have that information yet for what may be the most exciting version of the Air though, that being the tri-motor performance version. That version may be available as early as late 2021, however, Lucid hasn't formally announced the release date just yet.

The Lucid Air Pure comes standard with rear-wheel drive and a 480 hp powertrain. Customers that prefer all-wheel drive can order that as an option, although pricing for the AWD version hasn't been released.

As an additional perk to commit to a Lucid Air now, customers who reserve any of the four versions of the Lucid Air will receive three years of free charging on the Electrify America nationwide network of ultra-high-speed charging stations.

Additionally, Lucid is including the same ultra-high-speed charging on the Lucid Air Pure as is included on the top trim Dream Edition. We like that they are making all versions of the Air charge at the same 300+ kW so the least expensive version still accepts the same amount of power as the most expensive Air does.

Model MSRP (pre-incentives) Available Range Lucid Air Dream Edition $169,000 Spring 2021 503 miles (est) Lucid Air Grand Touring $139,000 Summer 2021 517 miles (est) Lucid Air Touring $95,000 Late 2021 406 miles (est) Lucid Air Pure $77,400 Early 2022 406 miles (est)

The Lucid Air Pure is a direct competitor to the Tesla Model S. Tesla recently announced a $3,000 price reduction for the Model S Long Range Plus, taking its starting MSRP down to $71,990. Since Tesla's vehicles no longer qualify for the Federal Tax Credit, the Lucid Air Pure will cost $2,000 less than the base Model S Long Range Plus for those that qualify for the tax credit. However, the base Lucid Air won't be available until sometime in 2022, and you can buy a Model S today. Plus, a lot can happen between now and early 2022 when the Air Pure is set to launch.

Gallery: Lucid Air Pure

4 Photos

Thinking about getting yourself a Lucid Air? Reservations are open for customers in the US and Canada, as well as in select countries in Europe and the Middle East. Those interested can reserve the limited-production Dream Edition with a $7,500 USD refundable deposit from the Lucid Motors website. All other versions require a $1,000 (US) deposit, which is also refundable.

What are your thoughts on the Lucid Air? Are you looking forward to this new electric offering? We realize that even the entry-level Air Pure will be too expensive for most to afford. But remember, the Model S P100D used to cost over $140,000, so Lucid may very well be able to lower its prices also, when and if the Air is being produced in high volume.