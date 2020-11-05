Lucid Motors today announced the opening of its Century City and San Jose Studio locations.

Similarly to Tesla, Lucid Motors has announced it will employ a direct sales approach, with what the company calls "Lucid Studios" supporting that sales model. Lucid's customers are also able to complete the entire buying process online. However, if they prefer a more personalized experience, they can also visit a Lucid Studio. Either way, Lucid promises to deliver a digitally enhanced luxury experience tailored to each customer’s purchase and ownership preferences.

“With these newest California locations, with many more to come, more people will have the opportunity to engage in an entirely new EV car-buying journey that is as groundbreaking as the performance, efficiency, and design benchmarks set by the Lucid Air itself,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors.

The showrooms are now open to the public, however, due to COVID-19 precautions, visits are currently by appointment only. At the new showrooms, customers can engage with the brand’s "luxury sales experience both physically and/or virtually". Just like the previously-opened Newark, California, and Beverly Hills showrooms, all Lucid Studios will include an onsite Lucid Virtual Reality Experience.

The Visual Reality Experience is a model of a Lucid Air interior that enables customers to virtually explore the Lucid Air inside and out, and combines both physical and virtual worlds to allow personalization of everything from interior finishes and materials to the exterior color.

Lucid Motors' VR digital experience is also available to customers who prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes through the Lucid Live Studio, which is a cloud-based configurator powered by ZeroLight’s Concierge product. From the comfort of their own homes, customers can interact with a virtual Lucid Air while a sales representative guides them through key features and options.

Lucid Locations Already Open:

Silicon Valley Studio: Located at Lucid's Global Headquarters in Newark, CA

Los Angeles Studios: Located at 9022 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills, CA, and at Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd Century City, CA

San Jose Studio: Located at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, CA

Coming soon:

Miami Studio: Located at Brickell City Centre in Miami, FL

West Palm Beach Studio: Located at Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach, FL

New York City Studio: Located in the Meatpacking District, NY

: Located in the Meatpacking District, NY DC Metro Studio: Located at Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, VA

Lucid Motors plans to open twenty sales and service locations in North America by the end of 2021.

Customer deliveries for the Lucid Air Dream Edition ($168,000 before incentives) are scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2021. Customers are able to review options for the full Lucid Air lineup and reserve one from the Lucid Motors' website.

In addition to the limited-supply Lucid Air Dream Edition, there's the Lucid Air Grand Touring, which starts at $138,000, the Lucid Air Touring, at $95,000, and the base model simply called the Lucid Air, for $74,400. All pricing noted above is before any qualifying federal and/or state electric vehicle incentives are applied.

All Lucid Air variants come with three years of complimentary DC fast charging on the always expanding Electrify America network. There's no limit, so owners can literally drive for three years for free as long as it's for personal, not commercial purposes. With such a big battery (113 kWh) and a driving range of up to 517 miles, owners can most likely go more than a week between "fill-ups".