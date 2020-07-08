Lucid "Studios" will support the company's direct sales model.
Lucid Motors today announced the company's plans to open 20 "Lucid Studios", which will serve as retail sales and service centers throughout North America by the end of 2021.
Like Tesla, Lucid Motors will employ a direct sales approach, with Lucid Studios supporting that model. Lucid's customers can complete the entire buying process online. But if they prefer an in-person experience, they can also visit a Lucid Studio. Either way, Lucid promises to deliver a digitally enhanced luxury experience tailored to each customer’s purchase and ownership preferences.
Lucid is set to formally introduce the production version of the Air luxury sedan on September 9th. Lucid had planned on introducing the vehicle in April at the New York Auto Show, but the entire auto show was canceled due to COVID-19 crisis.
According to Lucid's press release, production for the Air is still set to begin before the end of 2020, although we wouldn't be surprised if that gets pushed back a few months because of the COVID-19 global shutdown.
Lucid has been laser-focused on efficiency and promises the Air will be a 400+ mile EV with the efficiency somewhere between 4 and 5 miles per kWh while delivering a 0-60 mph time in under 2.5 seconds. To that point, Lucid tells us their obsession with efficiency doesn't end with their vehicles and are purposely locating Lucid Studios in spaces with relatively small footprints in high-traffic areas.
Lucid tells us their Studios will be a place where customers can spend time in a thoughtfully designed space that highlights Lucid’s advanced technology in a "warm atmosphere of natural, sustainable materials".
“Just as the Lucid Air is meticulously designed and engineered to be a new benchmark in the luxury electric car segment, we designed Lucid Studios to be engaging, to start conversations and to help educate people about the performance and efficiency benchmarks possible in an electric vehicle,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. “A Lucid Studio is a place for people to learn about our unique brand while supporting every facet of the customer journey.”
Below is a list of the first nine Lucid Studios and service centers set to open in the US; five of which are located in California:
- Silicon Valley Studio: Located at Lucid’s Global Headquarters in Newark, CA
- Los Angeles Studios: Located at 9022 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills, CA, and at Westfield Century City in Century City, CA
- Los Angeles Service Center: Located at 9022 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills, CA
- San Jose Studio: Located at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, CA
- Miami Studio: Located at Brickell City Centre in Miami, FL
- West Palm Beach Studio: Located at Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach, FL
- New York City Studio: Located in the Meatpacking District, NY
- DC Metro Studio: Located at Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, VA
Lucid will also launch a new website in conjunction with the reveal of the production version of the Air. Their new website promises to offer comprehensive information about this "groundbreaking product". One of the features of the new website will be the "world’s most advanced configurator" that will enable customers to customize their own Lucid Air and view it from any angle in a variety of environments.
“The national network of Lucid Studios and Service Center locations we are rolling out over the coming months will ensure an industry-leading experience to anyone who reserves a Lucid Air,” said Zak Edson, Director of Retail Operations for Lucid. “From purchase to delivery to ownership, the experience we offer is designed to be amongst the best in the world.”
As for servicing the vehicles, Lucid promises to have a nationwide network of service centers and mobile service providers, as well as certified collision repair centers. These centers and mobile units will address issues that cannot be diagnosed and repaired remotely. Lucid promises to provide an ownership experience that is committed to anticipating customer needs and offering time-saving solutions. Their stated goal is to minimize the inconvenience to customers as much as possible when servicing the vehicle becomes necessary.
We're definitely looking forward to the official reveal on September 9th. Although we've already seen a few images of the production Air (including those in this post), we're sure we'll learn a lot more about the vehicle during the online event. Do you have questions about the Air? Let us know in the comment section and we'll try to get the answers before the reveal.
