Lucid Air In Production Guise Will Be Presented Online On September 9

The factory will be nearly ready to deliver the new electric car.
Lucid Motors was probably confident the Air was going to be the first electric car to have a 400 mi range. Elon Musk did not allow that to happen when the Model S officially earned a 402-mi EPA rating. We have no idea how Peter Rawlinson reacted to that, but he is in no rush to present the production version of the electric sedan. Previously expected for the New York Auto Show, it will now be revealed in an online event on September 9.
Why will it take five more months than before? The COVID-19 pandemic surely must have had an impact. Still, we bet the Lucid Air was ready for the auto show presentation way before it took place – mostly because the appearance of the car will probably offer no surprises.
The video above shows development tests are still happening, and they are what really counts for the production vehicle. These tests will reveal final glitches, the best suspension settings, when regenerative braking should kick in, and so forth.
Apart from the production version presentation, the press release from Lucid brings new information about the factory. Lucid expects it to be the first one in the US to be built exclusively for producing EVs. Both Fremont and the Rivian factory in Normal, Illinois, manufactured combustion-engined cars before they were respectively bough by Tesla and Rivian.
The facility will be in Casa Grande, Arizona. Lucid Motors plans to have its phase one – whatever that means – completed until the end of 2020. By that time, the company will have 1,700 employees, of which 160 were hired in the last 90 days.
We believe phase one is what is required to get the first cars produced. That is probably why Lucid Motors is already installing and testing paint shop and stamping machines before the construction process ends. Would that imply that the first units can be produced in 2020? We’ll know more about that on September 9.
NEWARK, CA, June 17, 2020 — Lucid Motors, which seeks to set new standards for sustainable transportation with its advanced luxury EVs, today announced that it will unveil the production version of its groundbreaking luxury electric vehicle, the Lucid Air, in an online reveal on September 9, 2020. At the same time, the company shared updates on its growth and progress across a range of areas related to its workforce, its manufacturing infrastructure, and the ongoing development of the Lucid Air.
As Lucid’s 1,000+ employees return to work in a phased approach based on local and state mandates – with none ever laid off or furloughed – they resume vehicle development work that was only briefly delayed during shelter-in-place. Furthermore, that effort is accelerated by over 160 new employees who were hired in the last 90 days alone, with the goal of adding over 700 by the end of 2020.
Updating original plans for an April premiere at the New York International Auto Show, Lucid will now unveil the production version of the Lucid Air during a global online reveal in September. In addition to the vehicle’s final interior and exterior designs, new details on production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be shared.
“Although we are experiencing an unprecedented time in our history, the determination of this company’s employees in developing a game-changing electric vehicle burns ever more brightly,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. “Our mission is to deliver sustainable luxury with class-leading range in the form of the Lucid Air, and we are closer than ever to turning that dream into reality.”
In parallel with the development of the Lucid Air, the company has also made great strides in expanding its manufacturing infrastructure. Lucid’s factory in Casa Grande, AZ – the only purpose-build facility in the US for electric vehicle production – is on target for the completion of construction on its phase one build this year.
In addition, major components and equipment for the paint and shell lines are being installed and are coming online in advance of the completion of construction. The coming weeks and months will see an acceleration of this critical process.
“We’re building a brand-new factory to produce the world’s first true luxury EV,” said Peter Hochholdinger, VP of Manufacturing, Lucid Motors. “That requires an incredible amount of effort and planning, with our ‘just-in-time’ model continuing to serve us well as we enter this critical home stretch.”
