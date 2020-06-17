Lucid Air In Production Guise Will Be Presented Online On September 9

Lucid Motors was probably confident the Air was going to be the first electric car to have a 400 mi range. Elon Musk did not allow that to happen when the Model S officially earned a 402-mi EPA rating. We have no idea how Peter Rawlinson reacted to that, but he is in no rush to present the production version of the electric sedan. Previously expected for the New York Auto Show, it will now be revealed in an online event on September 9.

Why will it take five more months than before? The COVID-19 pandemic surely must have had an impact. Still, we bet the Lucid Air was ready for the auto show presentation way before it took place – mostly because the appearance of the car will probably offer no surprises.

The video above shows development tests are still happening, and they are what really counts for the production vehicle. These tests will reveal final glitches, the best suspension settings, when regenerative braking should kick in, and so forth.

Apart from the production version presentation, the press release from Lucid brings new information about the factory. Lucid expects it to be the first one in the US to be built exclusively for producing EVs. Both Fremont and the Rivian factory in Normal, Illinois, manufactured combustion-engined cars before they were respectively bough by Tesla and Rivian.

The facility will be in Casa Grande, Arizona. Lucid Motors plans to have its phase one – whatever that means – completed until the end of 2020. By that time, the company will have 1,700 employees, of which 160 were hired in the last 90 days.

We believe phase one is what is required to get the first cars produced. That is probably why Lucid Motors is already installing and testing paint shop and stamping machines before the construction process ends. Would that imply that the first units can be produced in 2020? We’ll know more about that on September 9.