Lucid Motors tweeted an announcement that they were expanding beyond the North American and European markets to include markets in the Middle East. That, in itself, isn't really huge news to report on. However, we think the picture they used is.

The car in the picture has subtle differences from the concept Lucid Air that we've been seeing the past few years. Why would that be? We think it's because Lucid just revealed the actual production version of the Air, perhaps mistakenly, perhaps not.

We weren't expecting major changes from the concept to the production Air, as Lucid had promised to stay true to the concept.

Lucid was planning on revealing the production version of the Air at the New York Auto Show earlier this month, but the show was delayed until August due to the COVID-19 crisis. It's still unclear if the show will happen at all because of how hard New Your City has been hit. It's really hard to imagine any large conventions or gatherings happening anywhere in the US anytime soon.

So, if this is the production version of the Air was this Lucid's way of a world reveal, or was it a mistake?

It looks like the headlights are slightly different as well as the side mirrors. Also if you zoom in on the front lower grill and enhance the photo you can see a panel for what looks like the advanced driver assist systems (ADAS). That wasn't present on the Lucid Air concept vehicles.

This isn't the first time we've seen a leaked picture of the production Air. Back in February, we found a photo that was taken while Lucid employees were prepping the car for a reservation holder-only sneak peek of the production Air. However, that picture was of the rear of the vehicle, and this new picture shows the front.

We don't think Lucid would have a new version of the Air, with these subtle changes that wasn't the actual production car, which is why we're predicting that this is indeed the final production version. Thoughts? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.