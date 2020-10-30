Lucid Motors held a limited-invite media event in New York City the past two days and we were on hand to capture what we believe to be the first published pictures of the Lucid Air in Zenith Red.

In addition to the new Zenith Red, the Lucid Air will also offer the color choices of Stellar White, Infinite Black, Cosmos Silver, and Quantum Grey on the Air. The special limited run of the "Dream Edition" will also offer Eurika Gold as an option, but that color goes away once the Dream Edition allotment is sold out.

The stunning Zenith Red color has a silver roofline accent that stretches from the A-pillar to the C-pillar. This particular vehicle was fitted with the Air's Grand Touring package, which will be the top-of-the-line model once the Dream Edition is no longer available.

Lucid also had a Stellar White Dream Edition on-site and while it looked good, it was clearly outshined by the rich, deep color of the Zenith Red. My bet is on Zenith red being the most selected color on the Air; it really looked gorgeous in person.

Gallery: Lucid Air in Zenith Red

8 Photos

Unfortunately, the Lucid Air Dream edition isn't available in Zenith Red ($169K doesn't get you anything these days), as it's only available in Stellar White, Infinite Black, and the Dream Edition exclusive Eureka Gold. Lucid is accepting reservations for all trims, including the lowest trim level simply called the Air, which is available for $77,400 before any incentives. However, Lucid tells us that version won't be available until sometime in early 2022.

Available Starting Price Range HP Lucid Air 2022 $77,400 406 miles 480 hp Air Touring Late 2021 $95,000 406 miles 620 hp Air Grand Touring Mid 2021 $139,000 517 miles 800 hp Air Dream Edition Spring 2021 $169,000 465/503 mi 1080 hp

At the event, we had a chance to speak with Lucid Motors Vice President of Hardware Engineering, Eric Bach as well as Vice President of Design, Derek Jenkins. Well soon be posting what we learned, as well as more pictures and videos from the event, so stay tuned.