In industry teardown expert Sandy Munro's recent video, he compared the Tesla Cybertruck to the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV. While none of these vehicles are available yet, Munro has a decent idea of how they'll stack up just based on all the information that has been shared so far.

Of course, Munro plans to do a thorough teardown and analysis of the Tesla Cybertruck, much like he did for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. However, he asked his fanbase if he should plan to tackle the Rivian R1T or the GMC Hummer EV. He's definitely going to pick one of these electric pickup trucks to dismantle and compare to the Tesla Cybertruck.

With all the hype surrounding the GMC Hummer EV, its mammoth size and capability, and its unique features, you would think folks would want to see a teardown and comparison with that vehicle. However, the fans spoke up. In fact, 90% want to see the Rivian R1T.

While this may come as a surprise to some people, others may have expected it. Perhaps it's because people assume the Rivian electric pickup truck has the best chance of the three to come to market in a timely manner, and because Rivian has spent so much time showing off its working prototypes? Maybe the GMC Hummer EV just isn't that interesting to Munro fans? Are they more fascinated by the "startup" electric-only situation than legacy automakers bringing EVs to market?

There's really no way to know for sure, but no matter which EVs Munro tears down, we'll be watching. Munro hopes you'll be watching, too, so he also announced a Tesla parts giveaway for new subscribers. Pretty cool!

Check out the short video for details. Then, hit us up in the comment section below.