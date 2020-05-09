Sandy Munro continues his incredible Tesla Model Y teardown series, with this segment focusing on the vehicle's unique heat pump system and what's been called the octovalve.

Sandy makes it clear that he's not going to go into too much detail about how the system works because he's hoping to sell his company's report on it. While we've all come to appreciate Munro explaining the significance of how Tesla engineered parts in the Model Y, and why they did things the way they did, we have to remember that Munro & Associates needs to sell the information they learn in these teardowns, they can't give it all away.

Quite honestly, we're surprised that Sandy has given away as much information as he has in these videos, but it's probably been a good move for him in the long run. The exposure he's getting from these videos is hard to quantify, but hopefully, it will lead to him getting additional contracts.

This is more like what I would expect to see on a fuel system for a jet engine - Sandy Munro

As for the video, Munro starts out talking a little about how Detroit Red Wing fans throw dead octopus on the ice at times. He doesn't explain quite why they did that so I will, in case some watching the video are wondering why. Back in the 1950's when this tradition started, in order to win the NHL championship, a team had to win two best-of-seven playoff series.

Therefore, the team needed 8 wins to capture the Stanley Cup. Well, since an octopus has eight arms, someone at some point figured it would be good luck if they threw one on the ice, and the practice became customary, and still happens during the playoffs today, even though teams now need to win more than 8 games to win a championship.

The Tesla Model Y "octovalve"

In any event, Sandy mentioned the octopus because of the "octovalve" nickname given to a part of the cooling system in the Model Y that he would be taking a look at in this video segment.

The octovalve has a four-position electric motor that distributes the gycol-based liquid coolant to the appropriate components in the Model Y, including the power electronics, motors, and battery.

This is a really compact, great way to put things together - Sandy Munro

Munro goes over the coolant manifold, the notorious octovalve, the base manifold condenser, accumulator, chiller assembly, and LCC assembly. While he does give some insight into what each part does, as he mentioned in the beginning, he doesn't really offer too much detailed information. For more technical details, you need to purchase his report on the cooling system.

He does make it clear that he's impressed with the system, calling it unique and even saying he would expect to see the system in a jet engine and not necessarily in an automobile.