We would be hard-pressed to find a more qualified authority to talk about the upcoming GMC Hummer EV, Tesla Cybertruck, and Rivian R1T than industry teardown expert Sandy Munro. None of these vehicles are out yet, and not a whole lot is known aside from specs and pricing, at least on an official level.

Rivian has several working R1T and R1S prototypes and has had the vehicle on display on many occasions. It's been on massive road trips, out charging, etc., so there's really nothing to hide. The automaker has been extremely transparent, which we appreciate.

We also know there's at least one working copy of the Tesla Cybertruck in existence. In fact, people got to see it, touch it, and ride in it at the electric pickup truck's debut. Moreover, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been driving it around California and took it for a visit to Jay Leno's Garage.

Meanwhile, the GMC Hummer live stream showed an incredibly capable and well-equipped truck, but admitted that the footage was simulated. Later, we saw what we thought was the actual truck in some videos, but we were told it's a display copy.

Fortunately, GM already has the Hummer EV's platform and battery system designed. That, along with the display copy, and a partially working prototype, equals an actual Hummer electric pickup truck. Now, the company just needs to officially develop it and put it all together. Nonetheless, GM has still been confident in releasing official specs and features, as well as taking reservations for the vehicle.

With the Hummer EV specs and pricing now public, it was high time for Sandy Munro to sit down and take us through the details and how they compare to the other two upcoming electric pickup truck rivals. There are several other companies working on electric trucks, but these three are arguably the most popular and realistic at this point. Munro also throws a Ram Diesel onto the chart for comparison.

