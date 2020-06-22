We recently wrote about United Chargers' Grizzl-E home EV charging station, which is an incredible value at just $399 (plus $25 off for InsideEVs readers) for a high-powered home charger built in North America that features high quality components and class-leading specs. The Grizzl-E home EV charging station is the basis for the new Grizzl-E Power Control and Payment Solution (GPCPS), which businesses like condominiums, grocery stores, parking lots, shopping malls, hotels, and more can employ to serve their EV-loving customers and residents and make a profit at the same time. United Chargers is accepting pre-orders for the GPCPS now, and here's why you'll want to get in line fast.

Incredibly, no other commercial EV charging solution until now has found a path to profitability, which is why we haven't seen EV charging stations popping up all over yet. When you do see them, you can bet they were either subsidized or offered to customers at a loss. But United Chargers has cracked the code, which we hope leads to an increase of new for-profit charge points across the country that both aid EV-based travel and actually makes their owners money.

The GPCPS consists of a Power Control and Payment Hub (PCPH) and individual charging Nodes. These Nodes are the chargers themselves and they're based on the Grizzl-E home EV charging station but feature more tech inside to allow them to communicate with the PCPH. The PCPH is the smart control device that manages the Nodes and does things like control power flow, accept payments, print receipts, and store the system's data. This way, you're only paying for one smart control device per set of Nodes (up to 42!), unlike competitor products where each individual charger is its own smart controller and you pay for that sophisticated tech over and over.

The PCPH also has built-in redundancy of all its internal electronic components and power supply, along with a 3-year warranty on all hardware, so reliability and consistency of operation won't be an issue.

This distributed control model is the first of its kind in the world for commercial Level 2 EV charging. Its simplicity in architecture is a key factor in the system's affordability, and therefore its potential to earn profit.

PCPH Lite (Connected Mode only) Standard PCPH (Stand Alone mode included)

Simplicity can be found in other areas too, like payment options. Most commercial charging stations only offer Internet-based payment options like credit cards, which require their operators supply either WiFi or a cellular connection. This is an additional, and sometimes significant, expense that helps sink profit potential. While the GPCPS offers Internet-based payments in Connected mode, its innovative Stand Alone mode accepts cash and coin payments and stores records directly on the PCPH instead of in the cloud, so there's no need for an expensive Internet connection. Stand Alone mode even has a rich frequency RFID controller that can be programmed to accept cards from special users, like residents of an apartment, so they can swipe, go, and be billed later.

For owners who only want Internet-based payments or access control, United Chargers also offers a less expensive Lite version of the system that doesn't include cash and coin payment capability.

Let's Talk Numbers

We'll look at one comparison and leave out the leading competitor's name, though it's not hard to find. The Grizzl-E Power Control and Payment Solution costs $2,000 for the Power Control and Payment Hub and $500 per Node, or individual charger. Plus, with Stand Alone mode, the Grizzl-E system has no additional expenses for accepting payments.

The leading competitor, meanwhile, costs $1,700 per charger and then adds $20 per month per charger for monthly network fees. Some competitors, like this one, even skim a small percentage of your revenue each month! United Chargers charges zero monthly fees; it earns revenue on selling the Grizzl-E hardware, which comes with an industry-leading 3-year warranty.

Here's how the costs break down for a 10-charger system over 10 years.

Charging Solution Cost Per Charger Additional Cost Total Cost Per 10 Chargers Monthly Network Fees Total Cost Over 10 Years Grizzl-E $500 $2,000 for PCPH $7,000 No network fees in Stand Alone mode $7,000 Leading Competitor $1,700 $1,000 for at least one cell booster $18,000 $20 per charger, $200 per month, $24,000 over 10 years $42,000

As you can see, the total cost of ownership over 10 years for the Grizzl-E system is just $7,000 compared to the leading competitor's total of $42,000. Even if you add the cost of connected payments to the Grizzl-E system, it still comes out way ahead. Add in the 3-year warranty and the fact you keep all of your revenue, and there's no contest here.

The cost of electricity will, of course, vary by region, but the Grizzl-E system lets you set your charging price. Likewise, the makeup of EVs in your area may affect your profit equation, as well. Newer, more advanced EVs charge quicker and can therefore take more juice through the Grizzl-E system's near 10kW of power transfer, which is a big jump compared to the 7.7kW offered by most competitors. Thus, a younger fleet of EVs in your region will earn you more money.

United Chargers has succeeded in bringing costs down far enough so that owner/operators can finally earn a buck.

The point, however, is that profitability isn't even possible with the high cost of current commercial EV charging solutions. Only United Chargers has succeeded in bringing costs down far enough so that owner/operators can finally earn a buck. And with United Chargers' new solution driving the proliferation of commercial charging stations across the country, charging your EV may finally become a selling point instead of a stumbling block.

How To Get Your Grizzl-E System

United Chargers has opened pre-orders today for the Grizzl-E Power Control and Payment Solution at its shiny new website. You can pre-order the system today and opt to do it with no money down. United Chargers will start deliveries by August-September depending on demand and the ramp up of production. The GPCPS will also be available in Europe by the end of 2020 and the rest of the world by Q1 of 2021.