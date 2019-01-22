See Which EV Wins An Efficiency Showdown
1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 15
Tesla Model 3 vs Chevy Bolt vs Hyundai Ioniq vs Tesla Model S
Who is the king (or queen, if you like) of electric vehicle efficiency? For a long time, the Hyundai Ioniq Electric has worn this crown. Indeed, the EPA rates the 2018 edition at 136 MPGe for combined highway and city driving. This is good enough to edge out its closest competitor, the Tesla Model 3, which wears a 130 MPGe combined rating. But does that really translate in the real world? There’s one way to find out.
In the video above, electric vehicle YouTuber Bjorn Nyland has rounded up owners of the Ioniq Electric and various flavors of Model 3 — from rear-wheel-drive Long Range to Performance — along with a Chevy Bolt and, for laughs, a Tesla Model S. After getting them assembled in one place, the group gets their motors running and head out on the highway. The EV convoy covers a route of about 77 miles, returning to the original starting point to compare figures.
Spoiler alert*
Among the various Model 3 on hand, it was thought that the one driven by Bjorn would be the most efficient. It’s a Long Range rear-wheel drive variant, sitting on 18-inch wheels while wearing the standard issue aerodynamic wheel covers. As the results are tallied, it turns out that this car gave the best result among the Tesla vehicles with an average score of 232 Wh per mile (144 Wh/km).
As you can see in the image above, the result was close, but in this test the Model 3 also managed to edge out the Hyundai Ioniq. The Korean car, in turn, managed to stay ahead of the Dual Motor versions of the mid-size Tesla and even a rear-wheel drive car wearing 19-inch wheels. For its part, the Chevy Bolt finished better only to the full-size Model S. Sadly, there was no Nissan LEAF involved in the action, but judging by the EPA figures, it would have been edged out by the Chevy.
Of course, this wasn’t a scientific undertaking. If the route had been more city-traffic oriented, the Ioniq Electric may have easily cleaned up, if its 150 MPGe city rating is as accurate as we expect it is. Still, it gives us a good indication of how these cars stack up, as well as how factors like all-wheel-drive can impact efficiency.
In the final analysis, we have to say the RWD Model 3 and the Ioniq Electric will have to share the efficiency crown. It should be interesting to see how these numbers shift in the future when the Hyundai hatchback gets a bigger battery later this year.
Source: YouTube
15 Comments on "See Which EV Wins An Efficiency Showdown"
It’s not fair. Tesla cheated by making better car.
LMAO, MadBro is going to be furious (again)!
Furious about what? The Model 3 is superior to the Bolt when it comes to efficiency driving at highway speeds over 65 mph. There was never any question about that. The everyday-use friendly hatch/CUV form factor of the Bolt hurts when it comes to high speed driving.
If we handicap based on cost, the Bolt beats the Model 3! Though the Ioniq wipes the floor with everyone then.
This is just looking at efficiency without regard to cost. But you are right that Ioniq is impressive engineering (ie, balancing cost with efficiency). Just wish it’s more powerful and more range even for bit more money (you can’t buy IoniqEV below MSRP). That pretty much describes Tesla 3.
Too bad Hyundai only sells like 15 Ioniq electrics a month.
The only efficiency number that matters to me is efficiency at 80MPH. Slower driving means shorter trips where I don’t have to stop and charge anyway.
dang… where is the speed limit 80? 70 is the highest that I can find in Arkansas.
It is 80 mph through much of the central west states. Not to mention, driving in GA or probably AR I suspect the average passenger vehicle traffic speed is more like 75 mph.
And the Tesla will definitely be the winner at that speed. Bolt efficiency plummets at those high speeds.
Ioniq will be quite similar, but of course the small battery means you won’t be travelling far at 80mph no matter how efficient it is. Hope they upgrade it soon.
Just one data point but just came back yesterday with the fam to Atlanta from Orlando in a Model 3 LR RWD with 18″ aero wheels. 3 people and luggage. Average speed was 75 mph. Temperatures were moderate in the mid 50’s going south then mid 50’s dropping to low 40s coming back north. Heading south we got 253 Wh/mi and heading north we got 262 Wh/mi.
Interesting, not sure on how accurate, but our Bolt has been at 4m/kW for months, which includes highway and more local roads with highway speeds up to the ‘legal limit’. Such would put it at 250W/mile and move up a spot.
kW (power) != kWh (energy). 4 mi/kW and 250 W/mi are meaningless values whereas 4 mi/kWh and 250 Wh/mi are valid efficiency values. It’s important to use the correct abbreviations to avoid confusion.
A recent highway trip with speeds of 65mph in the cold rain put my 2017 Leaf at 2.9 miles/kWh, or for the table above, about 345 Wh/mile. I wish I had a larger battery so that this huge loss over my summer average of 208 Wh/mile wasn’t so limiting in where I can go. I don’t hit highways often, but it would be nice if I didn’t need to borrow my son’s ICE when I want to stretch my legs a bit.
It’s too bad that Elon Musk decided one night to suddenly end production of the most efficient Model 3 (the 3LR RWD). I guess the Tesla board of directors does absolutely nothing.