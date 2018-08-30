Engineering Explained Busts Myths: EVs Not Worse For Environment

12 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Naysayers will never stop efforts to convince people that EVs are bad for the environment, but the truth a different story.

There are plenty of arguments that attempt to put electric cars in the dog house when in comes to their environmental friendliness claims. Manufacturing the batteries (and the vehicles) causes plenty of emissions. Electricity comes from fossil fuels, so the pollution source is still present, it’s just shifted. Mining for materials used to make batteries is dangerous and bad for the environment.

The above arguments have been spewed for years, and if you don’t have advanced knowledge or understanding of the subject, they can come across as very believable. However, no matter how you slice it, EVs are cleaner than ICE cars. In addition, as time moves forward, they become exponentially cleaner, while many gas-powered cars are moving in the opposite direction.

Take a close look at the video above and share it to help dispel the myths. One of the best ways to increase EV adoption is through education, and electric car owners need to be the number once advocates. This would be a great story to have on hand during upcoming holiday engagements to help convince your friends and family to switch to an EV.

Please share your knowledge and insight in the comment section below.

Video Description via Engineering Explained on YouTube:

Are Electric Cars Worse For The Environment? Myth Busted

Electric cars are touted as a solution for reducing emissions and improving the environmental impacts of transportation, but are electric cars actually any better for the environment than gasoline cars? This video looks to answer three main questions:

1) Doesn’t EV battery production cause a lot of emissions?

2) Don’t electric cars get their power from fossil fuels?

3) Isn’t lithium mining terrible for the environment?