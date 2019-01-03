Investigating Electric Car Myths & Facts: Video

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Let’s work together to disseminate the truth about electric cars.

If you follow the EV segment, you’re likely aware that there’s a ton of misinformation out there. We were just talking the other day about the internet and social media’s ridiculous level of falsities. Clearly, people post much of the information to mislead the public and push agendas. On the other side of the coin, we can bank on this amazing ability to instantly put the correct information in front of millions of eyes.

YouTuber and tech enthusiast Matt Farrell takes advantage of the above concept by using his “Undecided” channel to help people make informed tech-buying decisions. So, what does he have to say about electric car myths and realities? Matt provides a solid list of the most common myths. While he admits the list is not exhaustive, he clearly spent a respectable amount of time and research on the following myths.

Electric car myths:

EVs take too long to charge

You can’t drive and EV in a blackout

Electric car batteries don’t last

Electric vehicles aren’t as clean as you think

EVs don’t have enough range

Electric cars are expensive

EVs are a fire hazard

Check out the video above for Matt’s in-depth take on the facts surrounding these potential concerns. Then, let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via Undecided with Matt Ferrell on YouTube:

Electric Cars Myths vs Facts

Electric Cars Myths vs Facts. I dive into some of the most common arguments I hear about why electric vehicles are bad. Things like taking too long to charge, batteries not lasting, not being as clean as you think and being worse for CO2 emissions, and not enough range.

All citations are included in my writeup here: https://undecidedmf.com/episodes/2019…