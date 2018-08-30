Edmunds Compares Hyundai Kona Electric To Chevy Bolt

58 M BY TOM MOLOUGHNEY

Both are winners, but only one can come out on top.

Earlier this month we compared the Hyundai Kona Electric with the Chevy Bolt EV. After an extensive dive into the vehicle’s range, charging times, dashboards, cargo space, regenerative braking systems and fun-to-drive ratio we concluded that the new kid on the block, the Hyundai Kona Electric was the winner.

That didn’t sit well with some of the loyal InsideEVs readers that disagreed with the results, and we heard it in the comments section. However, that’s usually the case when we make these direct comparisons, and especially when a newcomer beats an established EV that has thousands of happy owners ready to defend their car’s honor. Someone has to win, but that doesn’t mean we don’t like the car that came up a little short, as in this case with the Chevy Bolt.

So, when Edmunds put out a comprehensive video comparison pitting these same two cars against each other, we were curious to see if they came to the same conclusion. It was good to see Dan Edmunds make some of the same observations we did in our review, but did the Kona Electric come out on top in the end? Check out the video to see.