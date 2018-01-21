Dual-Motor Tesla Model 3 VINs Now Being Registered
1 day ago by Steven Loveday 29Comments
The dual-motor, all-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 is now forthcoming, and potentially sooner than expected.
As we previously reported, Tesla just updated its online Model 3 configurator to include the base model and dual motor model, along with specified arrival expectations. The base model (single-motor, ~50 kWh battery pack) is set to arrive in early 2018, which is now – or soon. The all-wheel-drive sedan shows an arrival estimate of Spring ’18.
Obviously, these are estimates, and thus far, Tesla has followed suit with its usual adjustment of timelines. The automaker pushed estimates back three months and then six months, essentially. This was all following early production issues, which may or may not be resolved at this point.
However, the automaker upped production in December to deliver over 1,000 Model 3s and reported that it was able to produce about that many cars per week at some point prior to the end of 2017. None of this guarantees that there won’t be additional “bottlenecks” along the way, especially as these new variants begin production.
With the information gleaned from the new configurator, one might assume that the base model would be the next vehicle we might hear about actual production or registered VINs, since it’s supposed to arrive ahead of the dual-motor Model 3. However, a recent report on Reddit proves otherwise.
Tesla is currently registering VINs above 8,000 with the NHTSA, and as of this writing, 19 of these cars are dual-motor, all-wheel-drive vehicles. It’s important to keep in mind that although VIN tracking and decoding can provide us some interesting speculation, it’s never considered to be consistent or accurate.
#Tesla registered 19 dual motor #Model3 VINs. VINs 8370-8388. Thanks to @DavidA_Rev9 for the find. https://t.co/OYpfxycAt2
— Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) January 20, 2018
29 responses to "Dual-Motor Tesla Model 3 VINs Now Being Registered"
I have a feeling the “base” $35K cars really will be “base” and limited to very few “options” with all the options (including dual motor, air suspension, etc.) limited to the “big battery” cars. Admittedly, this isn’t terribly uncommon as many manufacturers limit in a similar way to “push” buyers to the higher end more profitable models.
There are 4 motor variations, standard 2 & 4 wheel drive and high performance 2 & 4 wheel drive. I would bet you are right, if you want the high performance versions you will definitely have to purchase the larger battery and probably have to buy the premium trim.
Dual motors probably requires quite a bit of juice so it would make sense to require the bigger battery to handle the discharge rate.
No, dual motors does not require juice, it saves juice (see the EPA range diff on the Model S 100 and 100D).
Speed needs juice.
The system needs to be designed to handle the extreme case, not just the average case. When you stomp the pedal to the floor 2 motors use more electricity than one and the battery needs to handle that output.
There’s talk that the 50 kwh battery is really a 75kwh restricted to 50kwh & there might an extra cost ota option update to 75kwh for cheaper in the near future..
Don’t count on it.
The batteries are probably different hence the different weight on the two models, some 300 lb apart.
I agree with Arpe, the weight difference indicates the standard range battery pack is 55 kWh.
Maybe they put sand bags in 75kwh model. Later you can pay $3000 to remove the sand bags.
This was already proven to be false mainly based on the weight distribution and weight difference between the base and the lng range versions. It’s simply not possible. The base will be base forever.
That would be a terrible idea cost-wise for Tesla.
+1
The “talk” about the standard range battery being a software limited battery is worthless. Tesla did this on an Model S because that was cheaper than redesigning the modular structure for the battery. But this was no secret. No one had to “talk” or even whisper about the Model S.
It would be corporate suicide to sell 75 kWh batteries at a 50 kWh price in mass quantities.
The NHTSA page just says “2018 Tesla Model 3 General Production”. There is nothing saying that this is the dual motor version.
So which is it, fake news or Real 4 Wheel Tesla Model 3 Power coming soon?
The eighth numeral (non letter) vin is supposed to signify whether it is single vs dual motor
The VIN pattern returned 17 matches.
Character 8 is B, which is Dual Motor.
So either it’s dual motor or the pattern match doesn’t include character 8.
I may have got my description wrong. Search for tesla my2017 vin decoder to see the actual vin explaination.
All car makers use a system of VIN codes to specify what drivetrain is installed in the vehicle. This is actually required by NHTSA for the purpose of emissions testing and recalls. When you go to a State emissions testing facility, the emissions standards that the car must meet are based upon these VIN codes.
By decoding the VIN numbers by the position of the digits, you can determine stuff like what factory the car was built in, what drivetrain it has, etc.
Model 3 “early production issues” were related to ‘automated’ assembly of the battery pack.
It appears that battery pack “early production issues” didn’t affect the rest of the production line … just my opinion.
Probably not directly, no.
The problem is that with only a limited number of “burst runs” for the other parts of the production lines, production problems and bottlenecks that will only show up under sustained higher run rates won’t have been spotted.
You will also please note that Tesla has scaled back on their projections for how fast it’s gonna ramp up. Tesla spokesmen are now talking only about 5000/week as a fixed goal, with 10,000 per week to happen at some unspecified future date.
Personally, I’m glad to see Tesla talking about more realistic goals. It’s about time! Here’s hoping these goals are ones they can actually achieve.
Could these be for testing purposes only?
That’s my guess. Probably sold to employees to drive them for a month, and then Tesla will inspect the drivetrain and analyze logs to see if production needs tweaks.
Doubtful. Tesla has been using another set of VIN’s for test cars. All of the roughly 300 or so pre-production test cars were in that other set of VIN’s that were distinctly different than the production VIN’s reported to NHTSA for the the purpose of tracking recalls.
Furthermore, we’ve already heard reports of what were believed to be AWD test cars that were actually built way back in July. Those cars were not counted with the 30 that were counted as production cars.
These are likely actual production cars. They may be sold to employees or insiders, but NHTSA doesn’t have any separate legal status for production cars sold to employees and everybody else. On the other hand, non-production cars have a different legal status. They cannot be resold, they must be dismantled and all parts destroyed, and in exchange they don’t have to go through safety testing or be subject to recalls.
Since this set of VIN’s are being registered for recalls in NHTSA’s database, they will almost certainly be production cars.
This looks promising. We would like to hear from the 1st person driving AWD version.
While unknown if these are finished products, if they are indeed completely finished vehicles Tesla certainly deserves a round of applause for getting the more sophisticated ‘3’ models out in a very short length of time.
If Tesla wants to continue to beta test new hardware on existing owners first, they will need to add either AWD or the standard battery in short order. There simply aren’t enough US owner orders for the current hardware to keep the factory running.
Lol. Just lol. What is the source for this faux news?
Tesla was struggling for months getting one battery module automation line set up to assemble the 75 kWh pack cooling-tubes and cell assemblies into bandoliers and to then assemble the bandoliers into modules.
This is just speculating, but I’ve stared closely at the The 75 kWh pack module layout trying to figure out how Tesla might be able to use the same bandolier configuration for the base-model pack. I can’t see it. It is very likely the 50 kWh modules will use a different cell-count per bandolier than the 75 kWh pack and may also use different #’s of bandoliers in each module.
If so, it may take a separate automated line to do the base-model packs- they may be in the middle of getting it together at the GR.
I’m guessing Tesla will just keep making long-range M3 packs and fulfilling long-range M3 orders until they have the automation for the 50 kWh pack fully operational. This may take a while.