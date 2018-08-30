Watch Deutsche Accumotive Battery Production
Deutsche Accumotive is Daimler’s battery arm
If you ever wondered how Daimler’s Deutsche Accumotive produces the batteries for electric smart cars in Kamenz, Saxony in Germany, here is a video that shows the process.
The company only assembles the modules and packs, as the lithium-ion cells come from LG Chem.
In the case of smart (both the fortwo and forfour), the pack is just 17.6 kWh. Enough for 58 miles (93 km) under the EPA test cycle.
Deutsche Accumotive produces batteries for all-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid cars, as well as energy storage systems.
Soon, production will include new packs for long-range EQ models – here is the prototype of the EQC pack:
Maybe improvise a second production line like in a tent or something, looks like EQC badly needs some extra battery capacity to become competitive with Tesla products. Plus it takes a lot of battery production capacity to sell in numbers that could seriously affect Tesla sales. Not that that appears to be the point, all of these so called Tesla competitors appear to be slated for relatively minor production runs befitting their marginally competitive stats.
This is an OLD video showing the second generation Smart 451 ED vehicle battery. It has no relation to the EQC