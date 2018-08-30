Watch Deutsche Accumotive Battery Production

3 H BY MARK KANE

Deutsche Accumotive is Daimler’s battery arm

If you ever wondered how Daimler’s Deutsche Accumotive produces the batteries for electric smart cars in Kamenz, Saxony in Germany, here is a video that shows the process.

The company only assembles the modules and packs, as the lithium-ion cells come from LG Chem.

In the case of smart (both the fortwo and forfour), the pack is just 17.6 kWh. Enough for 58 miles (93 km) under the EPA test cycle.

Deutsche Accumotive produces batteries for all-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid cars, as well as energy storage systems.

Soon, production will include new packs for long-range EQ models – here is the prototype of the EQC pack: