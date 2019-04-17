1 H BY MARK KANE

15,000+ in Europe, 30,000+ globally?

While we are awaiting aggregated sales data for the European market, registration data from over 10 countries already suggest sales of over 15,000 Tesla Model 3 in March.

It’s an all-time monthly record for any plug-in model, as well as one of the best results regardless of powertrain. You don’t typically see such high sales numbers in Europe for cars imported from the U.S.

Tesla Model 3 registrations in March 2019:

Norway – 5,315

Germany – 2,226

Netherlands – 2,195

France – 1,153

Switzerland – 1,094

Sweden – 1,005

Austria – 703

Belgium – 612

Spain – 396

Portugal – 315

Denmark – 306

Italy – 232

Finland – 140

Total in those countries: 15,692 (we are awaiting data from other countries)

If we add the estimated 10,175 Model 3 sold in the U.S., estimated 2,000+ sales in Canada and an unknown number in China, Tesla should be well above 30,000! Sounds like a new global monthly record for a any plug-in model.

Hat Tip To Maciej!

Source: medium.com