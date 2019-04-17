Data Suggests Over 15,000 Tesla Model 3 Were Sold In Europe Last Month
15,000+ in Europe, 30,000+ globally?
While we are awaiting aggregated sales data for the European market, registration data from over 10 countries already suggest sales of over 15,000 Tesla Model 3 in March.
It’s an all-time monthly record for any plug-in model, as well as one of the best results regardless of powertrain. You don’t typically see such high sales numbers in Europe for cars imported from the U.S.
Tesla Model 3 registrations in March 2019:
- Norway – 5,315
- Germany – 2,226
- Netherlands – 2,195
- France – 1,153
- Switzerland – 1,094
- Sweden – 1,005
- Austria – 703
- Belgium – 612
- Spain – 396
- Portugal – 315
- Denmark – 306
- Italy – 232
- Finland – 140
- Total in those countries: 15,692 (we are awaiting data from other countries)
If we add the estimated 10,175 Model 3 sold in the U.S., estimated 2,000+ sales in Canada and an unknown number in China, Tesla should be well above 30,000! Sounds like a new global monthly record for a any plug-in model.
Hat Tip To Maciej!
Source: medium.com
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Data Suggests Over 15,000 Tesla Model 3 Were Sold In Europe Last Month"
Lets hope the demand lever for M3 keeps pulling hard. Hopefully by early Q4 the refreshed S & X will pull up sales of high margin models.
What does this say about production?
Panasonic needs to get the battery problems.taken care if the lastest report is not good.
In Q1 2019, Tesla delivered around 63,000 electric cars, including 50,900 Model 3 and 12,100 Model S/Model X.
In Q2 2019 Tesla will deliver more than 75,000 units of the Tesla Model 3.
When was the last time that ANY American vehicle moved that many into Europe? Jeeps during WW2? 😉