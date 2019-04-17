  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

15,000+ in Europe, 30,000+ globally?

While we are awaiting aggregated sales data for the European market, registration data from over 10 countries already suggest sales of over 15,000 Tesla Model 3 in March.

It’s an all-time monthly record for any plug-in model, as well as one of the best results regardless of powertrain. You don’t typically see such high sales numbers in Europe for cars imported from the U.S.

Tesla sales
Tesla Model 3 Was Best-Selling Car In Switzerland In March 2019
In March 2019, 75% Of Electric Car Sales In The U.S. Were Teslas
Tesla Production And Deliveries Graphed Through Q1 2019

Tesla Model 3 registrations in March 2019:

If we add the estimated 10,175 Model 3 sold in the U.S., estimated 2,000+ sales in Canada and an unknown number in China, Tesla should be well above 30,000! Sounds like a new global monthly record for a any plug-in model.

Hat Tip To Maciej!

Source: medium.com

6 Comments on "Data Suggests Over 15,000 Tesla Model 3 Were Sold In Europe Last Month"

Threader

Lets hope the demand lever for M3 keeps pulling hard. Hopefully by early Q4 the refreshed S & X will pull up sales of high margin models.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Greg

What does this say about production?

58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
Markh21518

Panasonic needs to get the battery problems.taken care if the lastest report is not good.

38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
Benz

In Q1 2019, Tesla delivered around 63,000 electric cars, including 50,900 Model 3 and 12,100 Model S/Model X.

33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
Benz

In Q2 2019 Tesla will deliver more than 75,000 units of the Tesla Model 3.

3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
Speculawyer

When was the last time that ANY American vehicle moved that many into Europe? Jeeps during WW2? 😉

28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago