Daimler Unveils New Vision One Electric Semi Truck

“MFTBC celebrated the world-premiere of its all-electric heavy-duty truck concept with a range of up to 350 kilometers. The truck – named E-FUSO Vision One – marks the top end of the electrification path of the company’s portfolio in the upcoming years. This initiative will be backed by access to Daimler know-how in the fields of battery and charging technology, supporting the E-FUSO position as the frontrunner in electric trucking.

E-FUSO Vision One as a concept for heavy duty service

The E-FUSO Vision One is an all-electric heavy-duty truck concept, has a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of about 23 tons and carries a payload of approx. 11 tons, only two tons less than its diesel counterpart. It can be fitted with batteries up to 300 kilowatt hours, thus enabling a range of up to 350 km on a single charge. While the electrification of long-haul trucks will still need considerable time, a potential application for the Vision One heavy-duty truck is regional intra-city distribution. Given the fact that growing customer interest, infrastructure development and regulatory efforts are likely to spur the electrification of road transport, a possible market entry for the series version of the E-FUSO Vision One could be feasible within four years in mature markets like Japan, Europe or the U.S.

E-FUSO: Dedication to electrify whole range of trucks and buses

With the launch of the electric brand E-FUSO, FUSO underlines its commitment to electrify its complete range of products. The commitment goes beyond the development of the heavy-duty truck, which marks the top end of the electrification process. In upcoming years, all truck and bus models by FUSO will include an additional electric powertrain alternative. The timing for the launch of each model will be defined according to the required technology and feasibility.”