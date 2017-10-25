Daimler Unveils New Vision One Electric Semi Truck
Bring on the big, heavy-hauling electric truck.
Daimler Trucks is present at the Tokyo Motor Show through its Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), which is launching the E-FUSO brand – exclusively dedicated to electric mobility of trucks and buses.
MFTBC announced a commitment to electrify its complete FUSO range of trucks and buses in the upcoming years.
The first model is the eCanter small truck, and from the stage in Tokyo FUSO also presented a new concept for an all-electric heavy duty truck, called the E-FUSO Vision One, specifically for regional intra-city distribution.
The E-FUSO Vision One can accommodate battery packs of up to 300 kWh, good for up to 350 km (218 miles) of range.
The payload of the truck stands at 11 tons (just 2 tons less than its diesel counterpart).
“MFTBC celebrated the world-premiere of its all-electric heavy-duty truck concept with a range of up to 350 kilometers. The truck – named E-FUSO Vision One – marks the top end of the electrification path of the company’s portfolio in the upcoming years. This initiative will be backed by access to Daimler know-how in the fields of battery and charging technology, supporting the E-FUSO position as the frontrunner in electric trucking.
E-FUSO Vision One as a concept for heavy duty service
The E-FUSO Vision One is an all-electric heavy-duty truck concept, has a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of about 23 tons and carries a payload of approx. 11 tons, only two tons less than its diesel counterpart. It can be fitted with batteries up to 300 kilowatt hours, thus enabling a range of up to 350 km on a single charge. While the electrification of long-haul trucks will still need considerable time, a potential application for the Vision One heavy-duty truck is regional intra-city distribution. Given the fact that growing customer interest, infrastructure development and regulatory efforts are likely to spur the electrification of road transport, a possible market entry for the series version of the E-FUSO Vision One could be feasible within four years in mature markets like Japan, Europe or the U.S.
E-FUSO: Dedication to electrify whole range of trucks and buses
With the launch of the electric brand E-FUSO, FUSO underlines its commitment to electrify its complete range of products. The commitment goes beyond the development of the heavy-duty truck, which marks the top end of the electrification process. In upcoming years, all truck and bus models by FUSO will include an additional electric powertrain alternative. The timing for the launch of each model will be defined according to the required technology and feasibility.”
Marc Llistosella, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks Asia stated:
“Our E-FUSO Vision One is an outlook on a feasible all-electric heavy-duty truck. It underlines our commitment to electrify our complete product range. FUSO has been a pioneer in the electrification of trucks for many years. Just one month ago we launched our eCanter, the first serial-produced, all-electric light duty truck. In the future, all our electrified vehicles will run under the name of E-FUSO, our new product brand dedicated exclusively to electric trucks and buses. With the eCanter, we have proven electric trucks are feasible for commercialization. Today, our eCanter saves up to 1000 Euros in running costs per 10.000 km. And with the rapidly evolving battery technology, we will continue to develop electric trucks and buses that will have a positive environmental and economic impact on society.”
This is good news. Trucks use so much gas (diesel) per mile, and drive so many miles per year, that converting one truck to EV is the same as replacing a while bunch of ICE cars.
The more truck makers who go this way the better.
