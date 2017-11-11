Daimler Gets Into The Electric School Bus Biz With The Saf-T-Liner C2 – video

13 hours ago by Mark Kane

Thomas Built Buses (a subsidiary of Daimler) has its first electric school bus from the 2017 National Association for Pupil Transportation Annual Conference.

It’s called the Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley or just Joulye (named after the joule unit of energy) and is capable of bringing transportation sadness to up to 81 kids per day.

“Thomas Built Buses was founded in 1916 and is world renowned for its legendary yellow school buses from films and television. With a market share of 38.7 percent Thomas Built Buses is the leading manufacturer of school buses in North America (YtD 08/2017).”

With a 160 kWh battery, the e-school bus has a stated range of around 100 miles (160 km) – likely more than enough for a daily school route, but the company says a bigger battery could be outfitted if needed.

According Thomas Built Buses, it was able to draw upon Daimler’s electric technology resources to make the vehicle a reality. The market launch for the Jouley is scheduled for 2019.

The Jouley actually looks pretty cool – although one assumes the huge vehicle wrap won’t be standard (especially on the front windshield…seems like a but of a safety issue):

The Jouley is equipped with powertrain supplied by Efficient Drivetrains – EDI PowerDrive 7000.