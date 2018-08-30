Chevy FNR Trademark Hints At Possible New Electric Concept

  1. Home
The last two FNR concepts have been future-looking concepts showing off cutting-edge technology. A new one would surely be electric.

General Motors used the Chevrolet FNR name on a pair of concepts that both premiered first in China. Now, GM filed the necessary paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to apply for a renewal for its use of the FNR moniker. The applications were first discovered by GM Authority.

GM filed to renew “FNR” and “Chevrolet FNR” on October 8. As of October 17, the USPTO lists the status of both applications as “New Application Processing.” The company originally filed for the trademarks in April 2015 and received five extensions on them since then. According to the government paperwork, GM’s hold on the names lapsed on Saturday, October 6, and the automaker applied for the trademarks again when the next week began.

Chevrolet-FNR concept

The original FNR (standing for Find New Roads) concept (above) debuted at Auto Shanghai 2015. It was a futuristic coupe that imagined an autonomous, electric vehicle of the future. At Auto Shanghai  2017, Chevy followed up with the FNR-X (below). This vehicle was a more realistic looking crossover that showed off next-gen aerodynamic tech, including active front and rear spoilers, movable side skirts, and wheel blades that closed at highway speed to reduce drag.

Chevy FNR-X concept

Renewing the trademark again hints that GM might still see a use for the FNR moniker on future concepts, which surely would be electric. The idea of “Find New Roads” is vague enough to work on any type of vehicle, so the name might be handy to keep in the automaker’s proverbial back pocket.

Technically, the USPTO hasn’t yet granted the renewed FNR trademarks to GM yet. However, it’s hard to imagine any other company disputing The General’s use of the name after holding the rights since 2015.

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office2 via GM Authority

dan

Is this the aerodynamically affected visual pollution that the Hyundai guy was talking about?

2 hours ago
theflew

Yes it is, but I would buy this the minute it was announced.

53 minutes ago
John

Yeah, that’ll get built..

2 hours ago
bro1999

Concept car is obviously just a concept. Of course it isn’t going to production.

2 hours ago
Lou Grinzo

Me, just now: I wonder if there’s any low-grade EV porn available this morning?

[checks this site]

Aaaaaand there it is.

30 minutes ago