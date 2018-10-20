Chevy Camaro Chief Engineer Shifts Gears, Joins Electric Car Team
2 H BY CHRIS BRUCE 5
Al Oppenheiser helped make the modern Camaro so great. Now, let’s see what he can do for GM’s EVs.
General Motors’ next generation of electric vehicles might be a little more exciting to drive because Chevrolet Camaro chief engineer Al Oppenheiser is moving away from the muscle car to join the automaker’s team focusing on future autonomous tech and EVs. Oppenheiser’s new role will be as a chief engineer concentrating on zero-emissions vehicles, and he’ll start the job in January.
GM wants “some of our best talent” on this future technology team, a GM spokesperson told Car and Driver. The company was clear that Oppenheiser’s wouldn’t be working on an electric version of the Camaro, and his new work would have applications for multiple future vehicles.
“I thought I’d die in this role, but I’m happy to be part of the future,” Oppenheiser said about leaving the Camaro team and joining the EV development crew, according to Car and Driver.
Oppenheiser became Camaro chief engineer in 2007 and led the development of the performance car’s last two generations.
Mark Dickens will take over Oppenheiser’s role leading the Camaro’s engineering development. He’s currently GM’s executive director of Performance Variants, Parts, Accessories, and Motorsports Engineering.
A few details are already leaking out about GM’s next generation of EVs. Two models are reportedly on the way using technology from the current Bolt. One of them is allegedly a performance vehicle that might be a crossover. We’ll allegedly have to wait until 2025 for the next-gen Bolt to debut, but its underpinnings will allegedly also be for 11 other EVs from the company.
While it’s not part of Oppenheiser’s new duties, Chevy seems to be toying with the idea of an electric Camaro. At the 2018 SEMA Show, the Bowtie unveiled the eCOPO Camaro drag racing concept that uses a pair of BorgWarner electric motors producing a total of 738 horsepower (550 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (813 Newton-meters of torque), and it was allegedly able to cover the quarter mile in around nine seconds.
Source: Car and Driver
Categories: Chevrolet
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Chevy Camaro Chief Engineer Shifts Gears, Joins Electric Car Team"
I used to be a big muscle car fan until the first time I rode in an EV. An electric motor is just so superior to internal combustion it isn’t even funny (the only performance drawback has been that a battery doesn’t store energy as well as good old gasoline at roughly 2 kWh/lb). One ride around the block in something like the dual motor Model 3 and I bet at least 50% of potential muscle car and sports car buyers will be ready to switch in a heartbeat. Add in the fact that the price for the high end performance sedans (Challenger, BMW M3,..) are pretty much the same as their electric competition and I think the writing is on the wall and the transition will be sooner rather than later.
I believe the Buick Enspire will be sold in China in 2020, according to a number of articles. The Buick Enspire was revealed at an auto show in China in April 2018.
I wonder how much the Camaro reliability stigma will follow the EVs he is involved with.
An Ecamaro at $50k would blow out the door
GM-Detroit: Marie B. says that bevs now account for a larger percentage of the cars GM makes than they ever have before.
This shows dedication to the ev platform, as the future.